U.S. consumer inflation registers the biggest decline in six years

This November U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest fall in nearly six years, as gasoline prices plunged. This, however, will probably do little to change views the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates in mid-2015, as Reuters considers.

On Wednesday the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index fell 0.3 percent last month, the largest decline since December 2008, after being flat in October. Throughout a year and through November, the CPI increased 1.3 percent, the smallest gain since February, after advancing 1.7 percent in October. Wall Street had forecast the CPI slipping only 0.1 percent from October and rising 1.4 percent from a year ago. Underlying price pressures are also ebbing a bit after showing some signs of creeping up in October.

The so-called core CPI, stripping out food and energy prices, edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent in October. In the 12 months through November, the core CPI rose 1.7 percent after increasing 1.8 percent in October. Gasoline prices fell 6.6 percent, the biggest drop since December 2008, after declining 3.0 percent in October. Gasoline has now declined for five straight months. Food prices rose 0.2 percent after nudging up 0.1 percent the prior month. Within the core CPI, shelter costs increased 0.3 percent last month after rising 0.2 percent in October. There were also increases in airline fares, medical care and alcohol prices. New motor vehicle prices, however, fell as did the cost of household furnishings, apparel and used cars and trucks.