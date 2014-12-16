WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, December 07 - 14 for Scalping Trading: Brokers, Scalping and High Frequency Trading
Scalping

Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
"Al Brooks was one of the many distinguished speakers at the Traders Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The event was held at Caesars Palace Convention Center with Al presenting on Saturday the 22nd."

=====

Scalping and HFT (High Frequency Trading)

fxstreet webinar for 30 minutes

=====

A great broker for Scalp trading FX?

the thread started on aussiestockforums about selecting the brokers for scalping

=====

Forex Trading Scalping Technique For EURO/USD
youtube video about simple scalping system in action



=====

Forex Trading Strategy Scalping
Scalping system explanation with video and trading examples





=====

Intraday trading / scalping
small thread started on traderji forum about scalping idea proposed
"Starting the trade in @ 9.20 am using 5 min chart using bar chart. Wait for 5 min only.
For Long: Buy Nifty fut above the high of the 5 min bar and keep the stop loss below low. After 5 min, i move the sl to low of the next bar. If sl triggered, sell 2 lots and keep sl loss above the high of the previous bar.
For Short : VICE VERSA"

=====

Order Flow/Scalping a thinner eMini S&P500 Market (live trades)

"This video is targeted at those who may be new to reading order flow as well as those that are struggling when the liquidity drops on the ES and we just have a few hundred contracts each side.
One aspect of reading turns in the order flow is seeing momentum of one side “die out”. This is different from the “absorption” turns where somebody steps up and absorbs a lot of contracts, effectively holding the market.
When absorption occurs, you have lots of time to make a decision. When buyers or sellers fade, you have very little time and so you have to be a little faster on the button."



