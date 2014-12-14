10 Sunday Reads

This Week Was A Stark Reminder Of How Fast Good Stock Markets Can Turn Bad (Business Insider) but see It’s the waiting part that’s hard (Above the Market)



It’s the waiting part that’s hard (Above the Market) My seven biggest investment regrets’ (Telegraph)

122 Things Everyone Should Know About Investing and the Economy (Fool)

Some Cheerful Signs in the Labor Market, Even for Those Not Now Looking (NYT)

The spending bill includes a huge insurance industry giveaway too (Mother Jones) see also Insurers Use Deals to Avoid as Much as $100 Billion in Taxes (DealBook)

Insurers Use Deals to Avoid as Much as $100 Billion in Taxes (DealBook) Silicon Valley might kill banks but not banking (FT Alphaville)

What to Do If You’re Smarter than Your Boss (Harvard Business Review)

Google Street View blurs all of the Beatles’ faces—except one (Daily Dot)

There’s No Way Bush and Cheney Didn’t Know What the CIA Was Doing (Slate) see also Bush ‘fully informed’ of CIA methods (BBC)

Bush ‘fully informed’ of CIA methods (BBC) Jon Pareles’s Favorite Albums and Songs of 2014 (NYT)

What are you reading?