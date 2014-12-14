10 Sunday Reads

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- This Week Was A Stark Reminder Of How Fast Good Stock Markets Can Turn Bad (Business Insider) but see It’s the waiting part that’s hard (Above the Market)
- My seven biggest investment regrets’ (Telegraph)
- 122 Things Everyone Should Know About Investing and the Economy (Fool)
- Some Cheerful Signs in the Labor Market, Even for Those Not Now Looking (NYT)
- The spending bill includes a huge insurance industry giveaway too (Mother Jones) see also Insurers Use Deals to Avoid as Much as $100 Billion in Taxes (DealBook)
- Silicon Valley might kill banks but not banking (FT Alphaville)
- What to Do If You’re Smarter than Your Boss (Harvard Business Review)
- Google Street View blurs all of the Beatles’ faces—except one (Daily Dot)
- There’s No Way Bush and Cheney Didn’t Know What the CIA Was Doing (Slate) see also Bush ‘fully informed’ of CIA methods (BBC)
- Jon Pareles’s Favorite Albums and Songs of 2014 (NYT)
What are you reading?