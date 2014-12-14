10 Sunday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Sunday Reads

14 December 2014, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
213
  • This Week Was A Stark Reminder Of How Fast Good Stock Markets Can Turn Bad (Business Insider) but see It’s the waiting part that’s hard (Above the Market)
  • My seven biggest investment regrets’ (Telegraph)
  • 122 Things Everyone Should Know About Investing and the Economy (Fool)
  • Some Cheerful Signs in the Labor Market, Even for Those Not Now Looking  (NYT)
  • The spending bill includes a huge insurance industry giveaway too (Mother Jones) see also Insurers Use Deals to Avoid as Much as $100 Billion in Taxes (DealBook)
  • Silicon Valley might kill banks but not banking (FT Alphaville)
  • What to Do If You’re Smarter than Your Boss (Harvard Business Review)
  • Google Street View blurs all of the Beatles’ faces—except one (Daily Dot)
  • There’s No Way Bush and Cheney Didn’t Know What the CIA Was Doing (Slate) see also Bush ‘fully informed’ of CIA methods (BBC)
  • Jon Pareles’s Favorite Albums and Songs of 2014 (NYT)

What are you reading?

#ebook, book, reading, CIA