10 Friday Reads - Letter From Berlin, SEC Head Backs Fiduciary Standards for Brokers, The CIA Just Declassified That Supposedly Justified, and more

The Hierarchy of Alpha (CIO)

Housel: What’s Wrong With Finance (Fool)

American companies are running out of places to stash their insane pile of cash (Quartz)

Letter From Berlin: Why Are the Germans So Hellbent on Austerity? (The Nation) see also How likely are capital controls in Greece? (Open Europe)

How likely are capital controls in Greece? (Open Europe) A $250,000 Tour With One Aim: Get Chinese to Buy a Home (Bloomberg)

Inside the Mad, Mad World of TripAdvisor (Outside)

SEC Head Backs Fiduciary Standards for Brokers, Advisers (WSJ) see also Surprise: Your broker doesn’t work for you (MarketWatch)

Surprise: Your broker doesn’t work for you (MarketWatch) The Changing -- and Unchanging -- Structure of TV (stratechery)

PowerPoint Karaoke Brings Stress Relief to Silicon Valley’s Embattled Office Workers (WSJ)

The CIA Just Declassified the Document That Supposedly Justified the Iraq Invasion (Vice)





What are you reading?