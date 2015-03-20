10 Friday Reads - Letter From Berlin, SEC Head Backs Fiduciary Standards for Brokers, The CIA Just Declassified That Supposedly Justified, and more
20 March 2015, 14:17
  • The Hierarchy of Alpha (CIO)
  • Housel: What’s Wrong With Finance (Fool)
  • American companies are running out of places to stash their insane pile of cash (Quartz)
  • Letter From Berlin: Why Are the Germans So Hellbent on Austerity? (The Nationsee also How likely are capital controls in Greece? (Open Europe)
  • A $250,000 Tour With One Aim: Get Chinese to Buy a Home (Bloomberg)
  • Inside the Mad, Mad World of TripAdvisor (Outside)
  • SEC Head Backs Fiduciary Standards for Brokers, Advisers (WSJ) see also Surprise: Your broker doesn’t work for you (MarketWatch)
  • The Changing -- and Unchanging -- Structure of TV (stratechery)
  • PowerPoint Karaoke Brings Stress Relief to Silicon Valley’s Embattled Office Workers (WSJ)
  • The CIA Just Declassified the Document That Supposedly Justified the Iraq Invasion (Vice)



What are you reading?

#Mary Jo White, CIA, Jeroen Dijsselbloem