STRATEGY: GRID ACCOUNT UP 135% in Eight Weeks

The last month of the year will be full of data points: a critical ECB decision where QE is on the cards, and a full build-up to the Non-Farm Payrolls report. An Aussie rate decision on Tuesday followed by Aussie GDP on Wednesday will see if that 0.85 level can be broken decisively to the downside or not. I’ve had a fantastic start to December trading USDRUB and EURUSD already today for a 6.24% gain today and giving the account and total gain of 135%.

EURUSD remains below 1.25 and we still await a final push below 1.2356. On the other hand a close above 1.25 could accelerate gains closer to that 1.2887 figure meaning we finish the year a little higher, putting off the final push towards that multi-year support around 1.19-20 for 2015.

I had turned off the Gold EA in advance a critical Swiss referendum over the weekend that could potentially have had the SNB buying over $50bn worth of Gold in the next five years. Now that the referendum is over I have turned it back on and so it is actively looking for a gold trade now.

I am watching the Yen and trying to find opportunities to buy on dips. Moody’s downgrade of Japan over the Japanese fiscal deficit could help put an end to talk of the Yen as a safe haven. You can see more on the website here