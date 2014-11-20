EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - German PPI fell by 1.0% with 18 pips price movement

past data is 0.0%

forecast data is -0.2%

actual data is -0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It's a leading indicator of consumer inflation - when manufacturers charge more for goods the higher costs are usually passed on to the consumer.

In October 2014 the index of producer prices for industrial products fell by 1.0% compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year. In September 2014 the annual rate of change all over had been –1.0%, too. In October 2014 energy prices decreased by 3.6%, prices of consumer non-durable goods by 0.6% and prices of intermediate goods by 0.3%. In contrast prices of capital goods rose by 0.6% and prices of durable consumer goods by 1.2%. The overall index disregarding energy decreased by 0.1% compared with October 2013.



Compared with the preceding month the overall index decreased by 0.2% in October 2014 (–0.1% in August 2014, unchanged in September 2014).



