Weekly Digest Aug 25-29: Trader's Cup Of Tea!

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Top news of the week: what is happening with the black gold?
- Aug 29: Crude Oil Cautiously Recovers, Gold Climbs on Ukraine
- Aug 29: Brent falls, US crude rises as global demand seen weak
- Financial Times: Shale oil and gas producers’ finances lift growth hopes
- Oil futures end at their highest in a week
- NYMEX crude oil prices dip in Asia on profit taking, Ukraine eyed
- A New American Oil Bonanza
- US Oil Boom 2014: US Railroads Are Moving Greater Volumes Of Crude Oil This Year Amid Bakken Drilling Boom
This week's most relevant:
- Wall Street loses ground on Ukraine worry
- European Stocks Rise Toward First Monthly Gain Since May
- Emerging market stock and bond inflows slow in August: IIF
- BitQuick Launches Trading Platform for the Middle-East Customers
- Deutsche Bank Fined $7.8 Million on Transaction Reporting
- IMF chief under investigation in French fraud case
- 12 most popular cryptocurrency alternatives to Bitcoin
Technical Analysis FX:
- Daily Technical Analysis
- Forex Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold
- EUR/USD Daily Chart
- EUR/GBP resumed the decline – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Signs of Topping Taking Shape
- Technical analysis: key levels for FTSE, DAX and Dow
Overall Analysis:
- Bitcoin shows staying power. Analysis
- Then & Now: Top 10 S&P Stocks By Market Value At 1000 And 2000
- Soros and Argentina
- Do Muslims Still Need Islamic Finance?
- Mexico’s energy industry is open for business, providing great investment opportunities
- Forecasting National Inflation Rates
Trader's Self-Development:
- Forbes: 4 Ways To Reorganize Your Finances - By Personality Type
- 6 Comments You Hear from Your Financial Frenemies
- 5 Forex Trading Performance Metrics to Add to Your Journal
- How Your Life Stages Shape Your Investing Style
- The Economist: Trade: More Homework, Please
- Support and Resistance Strategy for Binary Trading