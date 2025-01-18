Trump’s Inauguration Day: Market Impacts and Key Insights

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. This historic moment is more than just a political event; it’s a day that could significantly influence global markets.

Known for his strong influence on market dynamics, Trump’s policies are expected to cause notable fluctuations. This article will cover the inauguration day’s schedule, potential executive orders to watch, key market considerations, and how traders can navigate this volatile day.





Schedule and Market Impact Timeline

Let’s outline the inauguration day schedule and the events likely to influence market movements.

Inauguration Schedule (EST)

09:30 (EST) : Opening remarks and musical performances begin.

: Opening remarks and musical performances begin. 12:00 (EST) : Trump will take the presidential oath at the Capitol building.

: Trump will take the presidential oath at the Capitol building. 16:00 (EST) : Arrival at the White House, with the first presidential actions expected. This is a key market-moving time.

: Arrival at the White House, with the first presidential actions expected. This is a key market-moving time. 18:00 onwards (EST): Official inaugural balls and other events.

Key Market Moving Timeframes

The market’s primary focus will be on Trump’s inaugural speech and subsequent policy announcements. Historically, new administration announcements during inauguration days have caused significant market reactions. Given Trump’s bold rhetoric and policy stance, his statements may lead to heightened market volatility.

Key timeframes to watch:

12:00–14:00 EST (Inauguration and speech)

14:00–16:00 EST (First presidential actions)





Executive Orders to Watch and Their Feasibility

During his previous presidency, Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day. Trump is expected to exceed this number, potentially announcing bold policies.

Schedule F Reinstatement

Trump’s previous Schedule F initiative, categorizing certain federal employees for easier hiring and dismissal, may make a comeback. This type of personnel-related executive order can be implemented immediately and could significantly impact federal agency operations.

Tariff and Economic Policies

While tariff-related policies may not take effect immediately, their announcement could significantly affect market sentiment. For instance, policies addressing U.S.-China trade relations or energy strategies might amplify market movements.

Ukraine Conflict Ceasefire Negotiations

While Trump’s bold claims of a 24-hour ceasefire seem unlikely, there is a possibility of negotiations commencing or related statements being made. Such developments could greatly impact energy and currency markets.





Key Market Considerations

High volatility calls for a cautious and strategic approach. Below are some key points to consider.

Policy Announcements and Lag Time

Even if executive orders are signed on the day, the implementation of tariffs or other significant policies often takes time. For example, Trump’s past tariffs had a 30-day lead time, which allowed the market to adjust incrementally.

Algorithmic Trading Impact

Algorithmic trading’s role in market movements cannot be underestimated. These systems react instantly to news, driving sharp price swings. Traders should anticipate this behavior and set stop-loss orders to manage risks effectively.

Local Market Considerations

Trump’s actions, concentrated during EST afternoon to evening, align differently across global markets.

In Japan , this corresponds to late night through early morning, a time of low liquidity that can magnify price swings.

, this corresponds to late night through early morning, a time of low liquidity that can magnify price swings. In Europe, these actions occur during active market hours, potentially leading to significant real-time adjustments.

Traders in different regions must align their strategies with local market dynamics to effectively manage risk and seize opportunities.





Conclusion: Advice for Traders

January 20, 2025, marks a high-volatility day as Trump’s inauguration unfolds. Markets will be closely watching his oath, speech, and policy announcements, alongside developments like Ukraine-related statements.

For traders, balancing risk and reward is essential. Stay updated with real-time news and prepare for rapid market shifts. In particular, the inaugural speech and initial policy actions could offer the first trading opportunities of the new administration.

Let’s Navigate This Day Smartly!

High volatility means both significant risks and rewards. Scalping and short-term trading strategies can be exciting options. For those seeking stability, observing from the sidelines might be the wiser choice.

Let’s make the most of this historic day, but always keep in mind that markets might not move as much as expected. Consider this as a guide and approach with caution!





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