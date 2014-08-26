According to CoinMarketCap.com, by today there are over 20 types of cryptocurrency that sell for more than $1. Even more are in penny-stock range.

Here are 12 most popular cryptocurrency alternatives to Bitcoin. Prices and market capitalization of altcoins are based on today's (Aug 26, 2014) data from CoinMarketCap.com, and not all are in the top 10 by either measure.



Litecoin





Market cap: $ 173,194,224

Price: $ 5.50

Year created: 2011

Litecoin sets itself up as the "silver to Bitcoin's gold." Confirmations of transactions are purportedly processed more quickly with Litecoin than Bitcoin. The way it's mined also eliminates some of the advantage for miners with specialized computer hardware.



Peercoin





Market cap: $ 19,759,093

Price: $ 0.911913

Year created: 2012

Peercoin markets itself as using less energy and being more environmentally sustainable than some of the other coins on the market. It says it is designed to have a 1 percent rate of inflation.



Primecoin





Market cap: $ 1,428,767

Price: $ 0.206496

Year created: 2013

With this coin, miners have to use their computers to find Cunningham chains, which are sequences of prime numbers. Primecoin touts the mining of such prime numbers as "providing potential scientific value in addition to minting and security for the network."



Namecoin









Market cap: $ 12,000,862

Price: $ 1.24



Year created: 2011

Namecoin was created to explore the record-keeping side of the cryptocurrency technology. It acts as a peer-to-peer, decentralized domain name system for dot-bit domains. People can purchase dot-bit domains with Namecoin, and then Namecoin tracks the transaction in the "block chain," or public ledger.





Ripple





Market cap: $ 141,624,383

Price: $ 0.004885

Year created: 2013

Ripple has already attracted millions in venture capital, including from Google Ventures. In contrast to Bitcoin, there is no mining of Ripples. Ripple also is set up as a payment network, not only for Ripple, but for other currencies, and as an automated system for currency trades.



Sexcoin





Market cap: $ 44,041

Price: $ 0.000561

Year created: 2013

According to its website, the goal of Sexcoin is to have a way for purveyors and consumers of "adult content" to have a fast, stable and secure method of transactions that protects privacy.



Quark





Market cap: $ 1,793,495

Price: $ 0.007227

Year created: 2013

The Quark coin uses nine rounds of encryption to ensure security and anonymity in its transactions. It claims that, because Quark is mined using regular computer processing power, it offers the "fairest distribution model available."





Freicoin





Market cap: $ 83,177

Price: $ 0.001810

Year created: 2012

Freicoin imposes a "demurrage fee" of about 5 percent annually on money held by users, meaning that users who hoard their money instead of spending it will see their money fall in value.





Mastercoin





Market cap: $ 2,788,159

Price: $ 4.95

Year created: 2013

Created to address some of the security and price stability issues of Bitcoin, it implements more advanced features on top of the block chain. It appears the importance of Mastercoin is more in its technology than in its currency.



Nxt





Market cap: $ 27,646,620

Price: $ 0.027647

Year created: 2013

Nxt, like Ripple, does not build on the Bitcoin code. Instead, it uses its own code written from Java software.



Auroracoin





Market cap: $ 64,134

Price: $ 0.036838

Year created: 2014

Auroracoin was created after a purported Icelandic entrepreneur came up with the idea of distributing cryptocurrency to everyone in his country. Auroracoin is based on the Litecoin and is 50 percent pre-mined. The pre-mined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland beginning at midnight March 25.





Dogecoin





Market cap: $ 13,500,573

Price: $ 0.000149

Year created: 2013

This altcoin initially started as a joke by combining two Internet phenomena - bitcoins and the doge meme. It's one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies behind Bitcoin, which may explain in part its growing market cap. It doesn't hurt that its mascot is an adorable Shiba Inu puppy.