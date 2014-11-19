EURUSD Price Pattern Analysis: Rallies back above 1.2500
19 November 2014, 09:11
  • EURUSD failed yesterday near the 2nd square root relationship of the year’s low at 1.2580
  • Our near-term trend bias is negative in the exchange rate while below 1.2580
  • A close under 1.2440 is now needed to confirm a resumption of the broader decline
  • Yesterday was a minor turn window
  • A close over 1.2580 would turn us positive on EURUSD




EUR/USD Strategy: Like the shot side while below 1.2580.

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
EUR/USD 1.2355 1.2440 1.2510 1.2535 1.2580
