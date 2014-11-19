EURUSD Price Pattern Analysis: Rallies back above 1.2500

0
- EURUSD failed yesterday near the 2nd square root relationship of the year’s low at 1.2580
- Our near-term trend bias is negative in the exchange rate while below 1.2580
- A close under 1.2440 is now needed to confirm a resumption of the broader decline
- Yesterday was a minor turn window
- A close over 1.2580 would turn us positive on EURUSD
EUR/USD Strategy: Like the shot side while below 1.2580.
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EUR/USD
|1.2355
|1.2440
|1.2510
|1.2535
|1.2580