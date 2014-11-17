All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends VIDEO: Forex Technical Analysis 17 November 2014, 10:27 Gary Comey 0 194 #xauusd, eurusd, audusd, eurgbp Source To add comments, please log in or register Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 30 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 26 0 Most Of The Climb Is Still Ahead Of You Trading Strategies 27 0 19 Days Left | Today Is $140 Trading Strategies 32 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO – Optimization Files Trading Systems 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Closed-Bar Signals on Both Sides of the August 11 Gold Session Trading Strategies 40 0 2 Under 40 Percent, For Now Trading Strategies 42 0 1 Eleven Days In. Today Is $130. Trading Strategies 40 0 1 Turn M1 Gold Volatility into +26:1 R:R Returns with M1 Prime Scalper on August 10 Trading Strategies 63 0 2 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 15 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 20 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 Designing Low Drawdown Trading Systems: Drawdown as an Input, Not an Outcome Trading Systems 33 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 25 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 20 0 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 28 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB