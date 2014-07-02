NZD/USD forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The NZD/USD pair initially try to fall during the course of the week, but found enough support to push the market higher, testing the 0.88 level. That area getting broken to the upside send this market looking to the 0.90 as the next target, and as a result we believe that the New Zealand dollar should continue to go much higher. We believe that pullbacks will be buying opportunities going forward, and that a “floor” in this market can be found at the 0.85 handle, extending all the way down to the 0.84 level.







