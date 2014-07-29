NZD/USD forecast for the week of July 28, 2014, Technical Analysis

0
The NZD/USD pair fell hard during the course of the week, closing
towards the very low of the range. This of course tells us that the
market should continue to fall, but we see a significant amount of
support in the neighborhood of the 0.85 level. Because of this, we could
see that the market will bring in buyers in that region, so we are not
willing to sell quite yet. In fact, we are waiting for some type of
supportive candle in order to go long. If we get down below the 0.84
level, we would be sellers at that point out.