USD/JPY forecast for the week of July 28, 2014, Technical Analysis

The USD/JPY pair bounced during the week, to continue the consolidation
that we have seen for some time. With that, we believe that the
marketplace should continue to bounce around between the 101 and 103
levels, and as a result we don’t really have much of a play as far as
long-term traders are concerned. With that, we believe that it is not
until we break above the 103 level that we can start buying for the
longer term. As far selling is concerned, we have to break down below
the 100 level before we would consider that.