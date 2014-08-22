Digest Aug 18-22: Traders' cup of tea!

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Top news of the week: What on earth is going on with Bitcoin?
- Tech race fuels Bitcoin mining bubble
- Bitcoin prices firm up above $500 as recovery continues
- New York regulator extends comment deadline on BitLicense Plan
- ATM accepting three major cryptocurrency
- EBay payment unit in talk to accept Bitcoin
This week's most relevant:
- Stocks: four things to know before to open
- Dollar flatlines ahead of Yellen, Draghi at Jackson Hole
- Traders keep calm and carry on through BOE's rate debate
- Bank of America to pay $17 billion in Justice Department Settlement
- US Stock Index futures bounce with S&P 500 near record
- Asian stocks drop after HSBC China manufacturing falls
- Billionaire Branson, fellow business leaders offer support to end violence in Ukraine
- What will happen with currency in Scotland?
Technical Analysis FX:
- Fri, Aug 22: Forex Technical Analysis EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Holding Lond Through Pullback
- Aug 22: Gold Technical Analysis
- NASDAQ Forecast Aug 22: Technical Analysis
- Daily Technical Analysis
Overall Analysis:
- Does Yellen use technical analysis?
- No, stocks are not flat for the year
- News and economic data that affect forex market movements
- How does high-frequency trading affect individual investors?
- One hendge fund honcho = 1600 ordinary bankers
- Analysis of Tesla sales by geography
- Fed should've raised rates year or two ago: Matus