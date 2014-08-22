Digest Aug 18-22: Traders' cup of tea!
Weekly Trends

Digest Aug 18-22: Traders' cup of tea!

22 August 2014, 19:17
Alice F
Alice F
0
306

Top news of the week: What on earth is going on with Bitcoin?


This week's most relevant:


Technical Analysis FX:


Overall Analysis:


Trader's Self-Development:

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