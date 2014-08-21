Warren Buffett Interview on How to Read Stocks

A Quick review on how Warren Buffett pick and review stocks he buys.

"We look at owning stocks as owning parts of business, just like owning a farm or an apartment house," Warren Buffett said. "And if you buy the right farm or apartment house or the right business through a stock, and you don't try and guess whether it's going to go up next week or next month, but you hold it for five or 10 or 20 years, you're going to do very well."











Something to read about Warren Buffett :

The Warren Buffett Way by Robert Hagstrom





This book sheds insight into the ways and means of the Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett's thoughts are insightful and his methods may yield fruitful rewards for investors with enough patience to learn them, understand them and apply them correctly.