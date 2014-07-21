How to earn 125₀ points a week

marketeer :

Hi, If you remember one of the main trading rules is something like: buy lows and sell highs. What the indicator shows is actually a market tension between different currencies, and it helps you to estimate when a low is already the low enough to buy, and a high is already the high enough to sell. This is not a trend indicator which extrapolates the past, this is a new trend expectation indicator which predicts future. So, it is logical to buy NZDCAD, when it's at its bottom. If you have more questions or need an advice, please, contact me via Messages in your Profile.

Sorry marketeer, but your product screenshot tells a complete different story.

In the screenshot below you advise to sell AUD against CHF while AUD (yellow line) is laying down and CHF (grey line) is on top.

Nothing about "a low is already the low enough to buy, and a high is already the high enough to sell" like suggested above.

We can discuss that in private messages but i think these informations are interesting for everyone.

Best regards

Daniel