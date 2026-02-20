How To Setup Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5/MT4

1. Introduction

This guide explains how to set up and use the Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5/MT4 to synchronize trades across accounts globally. This enterprise‑grade system utilizes a secure cloud server to copy trades between different PCs, VPS providers, and brokers with millisecond execution — requiring no local network connection or shared folders.

Whether you are a signal provider broadcasting your trades or a follower receiving signals with custom risk settings, this manual covers everything you need.

The "Big Picture"

Imagine the Master is a Radio Station. Every time the DJ plays a song (places a trade), thousands of Radios (Client EAs) around the world hear it and play the same song instantly. The Golden Hub is the invisible airwaves that make this possible.

2. System components

The Superior Remote ecosystem consists of three products. This manual focuses on the first two:





Product Type Purpose & link Golden Remote Trade Copier Master Paid The distribution engine on the signal provider account. Broadcasts trades to the cloud. View product → Golden Remote Trade Copier Client Free The receiver on follower accounts. Pulls trades from the cloud with advanced risk controls. View product → Golden Local Trade Copier Free For local network copying (same PC/VPS) without cloud dependency. View product →



Complete MT4 System Components

Product Type Link Superior Remote Trade Copier Master MT4 Paid (Broadcaster) View Product Superior Remote Trade Copier Client MT4 Free (Receiver) View Product Superior Local Trade Copier MT4 Local Network Tool View Product





3. How it works

The system uses a publisher‑subscriber model over a secure cloud database:

Master (Broadcaster): Installed on the signal provider's MT5. It monitors all trading activity (opens, closes, modifications, SL/TP). Upon any trade event, it instantly encrypts and uploads the signal to the cloud server at https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/master/login Cloud Server: The secure relay station. It stores signals and distributes them only to clients using the correct matching identifiers (Master_ID and Custom_Broker_Name). Client (Receiver): Installed on followers' MT5 terminals. It constantly polls the cloud for new signals. When a signal arrives, it executes the trade locally, applying the follower's pre‑configured risk settings (lot sizing, symbol mapping, loss limits).

Key principles: Unidirectional: Master only sends; Client only receives.

Master only sends; Client only receives. Isolated: Each Master's feed is isolated on the server to prevent data collisions.

Each Master's feed is isolated on the server to prevent data collisions. Global: Works across any broker, any VPS, any continent.

Works across any broker, any VPS, any continent. Manual freedom: Server‑side tracking ensures if a client manually closes a trade, the system never re‑opens it.

4. Prerequisites

MT5/MT4 platform installed and running (any build).

installed and running (any build). Account credentials: your MT5 Login ID (for Master) or the provider's Login ID (for Client).

your MT5 Login ID (for Master) or the provider's Login ID (for Client). Stable internet connection for cloud communication.

for cloud communication. Downloaded EAs from the MQL5 links above.

5. Step‑by‑step setup

5.1 Installation & WebRequest (CRITICAL – same for Master & Client)

Open MT5 → File > Open Data Folder → navigate to MQL5 > Experts → copy the downloaded .ex5 files into this folder. Restart MT5 or right‑click in the Navigator and select Refresh. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Click Add and paste exactly:

https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/ Click OK. Without this step the EA cannot communicate with the cloud.ONBOARDING & REGISTRATION To begin, you must establish your identity on the Golden Hub.





Onboarding & Registration

To begin, you must establish your identity on the Golden Hub.

Sign Up: Visit the registration portal at https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/register Master ID: Upon registration, you will receive a unique Master ID. This is your "Broadcasting Frequency." You must enter this ID into your Master EA. Profile Completion: Fill in your professional details to personalize your hub.

The Web Command Center (Dashboard)

Manage your entire fleet of followers from a centralized high-tech portal. Access Link: https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/master/login

KEY MASTER DASHBOARD FEATURES:

GATEWAY PULSE (DASHBOARD HOME): Link: https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/master

Real-time monitoring of your Master EA's status (Online/Offline) and a snapshot of current distribution metrics.

FOLLOWER NODE MANAGEMENT: Link: Whitelist Control: Instantly authorize or remove MT5 account numbers. Live Metrics: Real-time tracking of every follower's Balance, Equity, and Leverage. Status Control: Pause or resume any follower instantly. Expiry Dates: Set and monitor subscription periods for your clients. https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/master/followers

INTELLIGENCE CALIBRATION (REMOTE CONFIG): Link: (Accessible via "Manage" button on any follower node) Strategy Override: Remotely update a follower's Lot Scaling (Mirror, Fixed, Multiplier, or Risk %) without logging into their VPS. Symbol Mapping: Update prefix/suffix or manual mapping tables (e.g., GOLD to XAUUSD) for followers on different brokers. Performance Hub: View detailed live account statistics for specific nodes.







5.2 Master EA configuration (signal provider)

Open a chart on the Master account (any symbol, e.g. EURUSD). Drag “Superior Remote Trade Copier Master” onto the chart. In the Inputs tab, set: Master_ID = your exact MT5 Login ID (e.g. 12345678 ).

= your exact MT5 Login ID (e.g. 12345678 ). Custom_Broker_Name = a unique feed name (e.g. ICMarkets_Signal ). Clients must match this exactly.

= a unique feed name (e.g. ICMarkets_Signal ). Clients must match this exactly. Server_URL = (pre‑configured) https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/ Click OK and ensure AutoTrading is enabled on the toolbar.

5.3 Client EA configuration (follower)

Open a chart on the Client account (any symbol). Drag “Superior Remote Trade Copier Client” onto the chart. In the Inputs tab, configure: Master_ID = the Master’s MT5 Login ID (same as above).

= the Master’s MT5 Login ID (same as above). Allowed_Master_Broker = the exact Custom_Broker_Name from the Master.

= the exact from the Master. Set your lot sizing and risk preferences (see section 7).

and (see section 7). If needed, set symbol mapping (prefix/suffix). Click OK and enable AutoTrading.

5.4 Test the connection

On the Master, open a tiny test trade (e.g. Buy 0.01 EURUSD). Within seconds the Client should copy it. Check the Experts tab for log messages. If it doesn’t copy, revisit WebRequest, IDs, and AutoTrading.

5.5 Going live

Start small to verify broker execution and symbol mapping.

to verify broker execution and symbol mapping. Monitor both terminals for the first hours.

both terminals for the first hours. Use a VPS for 24/7 reliability (recommended).

6. Master input parameters (complete reference)

Parameter Required Description Example Master_ID ✔ YES The unique identifier for your signal feed. Must be the exact MT5 Login ID of your account. 12345678 Custom_Broker_Name ✔ YES A custom name you assign to your feed. Acts as secondary filter. Clients must match this exactly. ICMarkets_Signal

Server_URL pre‑set The cloud endpoint. Do not change unless instructed. https://..





7. Client input parameters (complete reference)

Identity & connection

Parameter Required Description Example Master_ID ✔ YES The MT5 Login ID provided by your Signal Provider. 12345678 Allowed_Master_Broker ✔ YES The exact Custom_Broker_Name the Master set. Must match for connectivity. IC Markets





Lot size settings (choose ONE method)

Parameter Function Description When to use Use same Master lot size

(Default: true) Mirroring 1:1 copying. Master 0.10 → you 0.10. You trust the provider and have similar account size. Use fixed lot size Fixed Always opens a specific lot amount, e.g. 0.01 . Minimal predictable risk. Use lot multiplier Multiplier Scales Master’s lot by factor (e.g. 2.0 doubles). Amplify or reduce signal risk. Use risk percentage of balance Risk‑based Calculates lot based on YOUR balance & Master’s SL to risk a set % per trade. Professional risk management (e.g. 1% per trade).









Trade protection & mapping

Parameter Description Example / values Copy Stop‑Loss / Take‑Profit Mirror Master’s exact SL/TP ( true ) or manage your own ( false ). true / false Copy Pending Orders Include limit/stop orders in sync. true / false Max Entry Delay Minutes Stale protection: ignore trades opened more than X minutes ago on Master. 5 (minutes) Add prefix to symbol Text before standard symbol (e.g. pro. → pro.EURUSD ). pro. or blank Add suffixes to symbol Comma‑separated extensions (e.g. .m,.ecn ). .m or .m,.ecn









Equity protection (risk guard)

Parameter Description Example Enable equity protection Activates daily monitoring. true / false Maximum daily loss percent Daily equity drawdown limit in %. 5.0 (5%) Maximum daily loss value Hard currency cap (e.g. $500). 500 Close on breach If true , all positions flattened when limit hit. true / false

Free feature All risk settings above are included in the free client.

Remote Configuration (Cloud Control)

AllowRemoteConfiguration: TRUE: The settings on the Web Dashboard will override the MT5 inputs. FALSE: The EA will strictly use the settings entered in the MT5 Inputs .



8. Risk management deep dive

Flexible lot sizing: Mirror, fixed, multiplier, or the advanced risk percentage mode (auto‑adjusts to your account).

Mirror, fixed, multiplier, or the advanced mode (auto‑adjusts to your account). Equity guard: Set a daily loss circuit breaker (% or fixed). When breached, the EA can flatten all positions.

Set a daily loss circuit breaker (% or fixed). When breached, the EA can flatten all positions. Manual freedom: Server tracks manual closes – they will never be re‑opened.

Server tracks manual closes – they will never be re‑opened. Stale trade protection: Prevents copying old trades using Max Entry Delay Minutes .

TIP Pro Tip: Always test your setup with a 0.01 lot size trade first to verify that symbol mapping and connectivity are perfect before going live with full risk.

9. Troubleshooting

Problem Likely cause Solution Trades not copying WebRequest not enabled / wrong URL Re‑check Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. URL must be exactly https://goldenremotetradecopier.duckdns.org/ Trades not copying Master_ID mismatch Verify Client Master_ID equals Master account’s Login ID. Trades not copying Custom_Broker_Name mismatch Client Allowed_Master_Broker must exactly match Master’s Custom_Broker_Name (case‑sensitive). Wrong lot size Conflicting lot settings Ensure only one lot‑sizing method is active (the EA prioritizes). Symbol not found error Symbol name mismatch Use prefix/suffix mapping on the Client to match your broker. EA shows grey face / “offline” AutoTrading disabled Click AutoTrading button on toolbar, and check Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > “Allow Automated Trading”.





10. Community & support

📢 Join our official MQL5 channel for real‑time updates, professional support, and user discussions:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/014a65d0360adc01 📘 Detailed blog manual: Superior Remote Trade Copier – complete MT5/MT4 setup manual

Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5/MT4 – enterprise‑grade signal distribution.

Master (paid) · Client (free) · Local copier (free)

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