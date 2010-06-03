The Magic of Filtration

Introduction

Most of the developers of automated trading systems (ATS), one way or another, use some form of signals filtering. Although it isn't the only way to improve the system characteristics, it is considered most effective. Beginner "grail-builders" often fall to the magic of the filters. It's very simple to take some trading strategy, hang a dozen of filters on it, and here it is, - a profitable Expert Advisor.

However, there are opponents of the use of filters. Filters significantly (sometimes 2-3 times) reduce the number of deals, and there is no guarantee that in the future they will be as effective as in the past. Certainly, there are also some other compelling reasons.

So let us take a further look and consider all of this one step at a time.

The hypothesis of the meaninglessness of filtering

If the Expert Advisor is unprofitable ("drainer"), it is unlikely that some type of filtration will help,- the magic of filtering is powerless here.

Therefore, in this article, these Expert Advisors will not be considered. Although, we must know that there are studies of quantum-frequency filters, capable of turning virtually any "drainer" into a pseudo-Grail.

Hypothesis of the dangers of filtering

If the Expert Advisor in its characteristics is approaching an ideal Automated Trading System, then filtering will only worsen it.



We should clarify what is meant by an ideal automated trading system. By this is meant such a trading strategy, which generates only profitable transaction, ie does not bring any losses. In such a system, the number of unprofitable trades = 0.

What is a filter?

In its simplest form, a trading signal filter is a logical restriction such as: if A is not less than B (A> = B), then the signal is skipped, and if it is smaller (A <B) - then it is not.As a result a part of the signals is eliminated. The terms of filtration are established by the developer of the trading robot. In order to establish some types of trends, we need to analyze the influence of various factors on the characteristics of ATS. And there are a great variety of such factors. Therefore we must turn to out intuition in order to choose the most relevant and consistent ones.

An example. There may be a correlation between the results of ATS trading and atmospheric pressure in the village of Kukushkino, ie You can create an appropriate filter and improve the profitability of the Expert Advisor, which will take into account the weather in this small Russian town. However, it is unlikely that someone would appreciate such an innovative approach to filtering, in spite of the fact that it could raise the profitablity of the system.



Classification of filters

Although there is a great variety of filters used in ATS, they can still be divided into two main classes:

bandpass filter (P-filter) - transmits a band of signals;



discrete filter (D-filter) - selective transmission of signals by the mask (template).

Where to start?

Let's consider the filtering mechanism by looking at an example. let's use the DC2008_revers Expert Advisor (see attached file), which was specially developed for this article, and explore its features (without using any filters). Here is the report obtained during testing.

Report

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Minute (M1) 2009.09.07 00:00 - 2010.01.26 23:59 (2009.09.07 - 2010.01.27) Model All ticks (the most accurate method based on all of the least available timeframes) Parameters Lots = 0.1; Symb.magic = 9001; nORD.Buy = 5; nORD.Sell = 5;

Bars in the history 133967 Modeled ticks 900848 Quality of Modeling 25.00% Mismatched traffic errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Net profit 4408.91 Gross profit 32827.16 Gross loss -28418.25 Profitability 1.16 Expected payoff 1.34



Absolute drawdown 273.17 Maximum drawdown 3001.74 (20.36%) Relative drawdown 20.36% (3001.74)

Total transactions 3284 Short positions (won%) 1699 (64.98%) Long positions (won%) 1585 (65.68%)

Profitable trades (% of total) 2145 (65.32%) Losing trades (% of total) 1139 (34.68%) Largest profitable trade 82.00 losing trade -211.00 Average profitable trade 15.30 losing trade -24.95 Maximum Number consecutive wins (profit) 29 (679.00) consecutive losses (loss) 16 (-290.34) Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 679.00 (29) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1011.00 (10) Average consecutive win 5 consecutive loss 3

Figure 1. History Backtesting results. Initial Expert Advisor without filters

Result Analyses:

The Expert Advisor is profitable and winning trades make up more than 60% - that's good. A maximum drawdown of 20% of the deposit and more than $ 3000 with a minimum lot size - is bad. Total number of transactions is sufficient enough for the use of filtering (> 3000).

Of course, these conclusions are relevant only for the currently given period of history. We don't know how the Expert Advisor will trade at a different location. However, this can not prevent us from making changes to its characteristics using filtering.

Therefore, for this Expert Advisor, we can try finding filters which will improve profitability and reduce drawdown.

Bandpass filter (P-filter)



This is one of the most common and simple filters, because the result can be evaluated immediately after testing and without any additional processing. Consider the possible options for using it in the tested Expert Advisor. As one of the parameters, let's use the skipping band, and compare the price of opening the bar to the closing price at different time periods.

H4 Period

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H4 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H4 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H4 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H4 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Figure 2. History Backtesting results. Expert Advisor with P-filter (H4 period)



Period H1

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Figure 3. History Backtesting results. Expert Advisor with P-filter (H1 period)



M30 Period

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Figure 4. History Backtesting results. Expert Advisor with P-filter (M30 period)



Period M5

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_M5 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_M5 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_M5 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_M5 , 1 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }





Fig.5 Schedule of balance changes.P-filter for the M5 period



To make the analysis of the received reports easier, they are summarized in the following table.



No filtering PERIOD_H4 PERIOD_H1 PERIOD_M30 PERIOD_M5 Initial deposit 10000.00 10000.00 10000.00 10000.00 10000.00 Net profit 4408.91 4036.33 4829.05 3852.90 4104.30 Gross profit 32827.16 19138.74 27676.50 18133.77 23717.68 Gross loss -28418.25 -15102.41 -22847.45 -14280.87 -19613.38 Profitability 1.16 1.27 1.21 1.27 1.21 Expected payoff 1.34 2.92 2.20 3.59 2.02 Absolute drawdown 273.17 434.09 762.39 64.00 696.23 Maximum drawdown 3001.74 (20.36%) 2162.61 (17.48%) 2707.56 (17.22%) 2121.78 (16.38%) 1608.30 (12.46%) Relative drawdown 20.36% (3001.74) 17.48% (2162.61) 17.22% (2707.56) 16.38% (2121.78) 12.46% (1608.30) Total transactions 3284 1383 2195 1073 2035 Short positions (won%) 1699 (64.98%) 674 (54.01%) 1119 (60.59%) 547 (60.51%) 1046 (63.48%) Long positions (won%) 1585 (65.68%) 709 (62.48%) 1076 (64.96%) 526 (64.64%) 989 (66.63%) Profit trades (% of total) 2145 (65.32%) 807 (58.35%) 1377 (62.73%) 671 (62.53%) 1323 (65.01%) Losing trades (% of total) 1139 (34.68%) 576 (41.65%) 818 (37.27%) 402 (37.47%) 712 (34.99%) Largest









profitable trade 82.00 201.00 157.00 204.00 97.00 losing trade -211.00 -136.00 -160.00 -179.51 -156.00 Average









profitable trade 15.30 23.72 20.10 27.02 17.93 losing trade -24.95 -26.22 -27.93 -35.52 -27.55 Maximum Number









consecutive wins (profit) 29 (679.00) 27 (817.98) 36 (1184.32) 36 (1637.38) 44 (912.03) consecutive losses (loss) 16 (-290.34) 12 (-636.34) 13 (-367.07) 14 (-371.51) 15 (-498.51) Maximum









consecutive profit (count of wins) 679.00 (29) 884.08 (16) 1184.32 (36) 1637.38 (36) 912.03 (44) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1011.00 (10) -686.00 (10) -758.00 (7) -894.85 (10) -589.00 (5) Average









consecutive wins 5 5 5 5 4 consecutive losses 3 3 3 3 2





Table 1. Comparison table of test reports for P-filter



Analysis of results:

Net income increased only in the P-filter "PERIOD_H1" (4408.91 => 4829.05). The leader for Expected payoff was the P-filter "PERIOD_M30" (1.34 => 3.59).

The maximum drawdown decreased in all filters. The minimum value of drawdown resulted in "PERIOD_M5" (3001.74 => 1608.30) filter. Filtering reduced the total number of transactions by 1,5-3 times.

CONCLUSIONS



The P-filter can improve the ATS characteristics.

For further analysis, we will choose the P-filter "PERIOD_H1", which demonstrated the best profit results.





Discrete filter (D-filter)



The simplest and most intuitively understood discrete filter is trading by the hour. It's reasonable to assume that during the day a trading Expert Advisor is unstable in trading. During certain hours it's more profitable, and during others can be the opposite, and bring only losses. For this purpose, let's study the influence of this filter on the results of trade. An additional external variable must be included into the expert code beforehand:

extern int Filter. Hour = 0 ; extern double Lots= 0.1 ; extern int Symb.magic= 9001 , nORD.Buy = 5 , nORD.Sell = 5 ;

And the filter itself:

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && Hour ()==Filter. Hour ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && Hour ()==Filter. Hour ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

So, if the current hour coincides with the discrete value of the D-filter, then we generate (allow) the signal to buy or sell, otherwise - we do not.

We launch the tester in the optimized mode (input parameters are indicated in the pictures). The deposit must be specified as a maximum to avoid the situation of - "not enough money to open a position" and not to lose part of a transactions.













Figure 6. Input parameters for the search of the D-filter characteristics



As a result we obtain the characteristic of the filter's response: profit, number of transactions and drawdown (axis Y) as a function of the time of the day (axis X).

Figure 7. Characteristics of the filter's response. D-filtering by the hour

So our assumption that the Expert Advisor brings different profit at different times has confirmed!



... And so it has confirmed, but what do we now do with this? The first thing that comes to mind is to disallow the Expert Advisor to trade during the hours when it brings only losses. This seems logical.Well, thenwe will alter the D-filter, by permitting it to trade only during profitable hours. In other words - we will create a filter mask. Now we can plug the finalized D-filter into the code and view the test report.

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 11 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 11 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Minute (M1) 2009.09.07 00:00 - 2010.01.26 23:59 (2009.09.07 - 2010.01.27) Model Every tick (the most accurate method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters Filter.Hour = 0; Lots = 0.1; Symb.magic = 9001; nORD.Buy = 5; nORD.Sell = 5;

Bars in history 133967 Modeled ticks 900848 Modeling Quality 25.00% Mismatched graphs errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Net profit 6567.66 Gross profit 24285.30 Gross loss -17717.64 Profitability 1.37 Expected payoff 4.13



Absolute drawdown 711.86 Maximum drawdown 3016.21 (18.22%) Relative drawdown 18.22% (3016.21)

Total transactions 1590 Short positions (won%) 832 (61.30%) Long positions (won%) 758 (63.85%)

Profit trades (% of total) 994 (62.52%) Losing trades (% of total) 596 (37.48%) Largest profitable trade 194.00 losing trade -161.00 Average profitable trade 24.43 losing trade -29.73 Maximum Number consecutive wins (profit) 40 (1096.16) consecutive losses (loss) 15 (-336.45) Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 1289.08 (20) consecutive loss (count of losses) -786.51 (8) Average consecutive wins 5 consecutive losses 3

Figure 8. Balance chart. D-filter by the hour

Analysis of filtration results:

Drawdown Reduction - not achieved. It did not diminished, but even slightly increased (3001.74 => 3016.21)!? Net income increased by approximately 50% (4408.91 => 6567.66). This is, but the number of transactions with decreased almost in 2 times (3284 => 1590). Expected profit of D-filter (4.13) is higher than the best value of all of the investigated P-filters (3.59).

The number of profitable transactions declined (64.98% => 62.52%)., i.e. the filter eliminated not only unprofitable, but also a number of profitable transactions.

CONCLUSIONS



Discrete filtering can be more effective than P-filtering, but it requires more fine tuning and a selection of optimum input conditions.







Filtering signals using two or more filters



It is not always possible to achieve significant performance improvement of ATS, using only one filter. It is more common to set up several filters instead. Thus we are faced with the question of how to merge these filters.



For the purpose of this study, we will take the above filters, and to simplify matters label them the following way: filter № 1 (P-filter "PERIOD_H1") and filter number 2 (D-filter). Initially we will merge them by simple addition. To do this we will change the Expert Advisor's code.



if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 11 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 11 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Then we test the created combination of filters and as a result we obtain the following report.



Balance

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Minute (M1) 2009.09.07 00:00 - 2010.01.26 23:59 (2009.09.07 - 2010.01.27) Model All ticks (the most accurate method based on all of the least available timeframes) Parameters Lots = 0.1; Symb.magic = 9001; nORD.Buy = 5; nORD.Sell = 5;

Bars in history 133967 Modeled ticks 900848 Modeling Quality 25.00% Mismatched graphs errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Net profit 6221.18 Gross profit 20762.67 Gross loss -14541.49 Profitability 1.43 Expected payoff 5.47



Absolute drawdown 1095.86 Maximum drawdown 3332.67 (20.13%) Relative drawdown 20.13% (3332.67)

Total transactions 1138 Short positions (won%) 584 (58.39%) Long positions (won%) 554 (61.19%)

Profit trades (% of total) 680 (59.75%) Loss trades (% of total) 458 (40.25%) Largest profitable trades 201.00 losing trades -159.00 Average profitable trades 30.53 losing trades -31.75 Maximum Number consecutive wins (profit) 28 (1240.15) consecutive losses (loss) 16 (-600.17) Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 1240.15 (28) consecutive loss (count of losses) -883.85 (10) Average consecutive wins 5 consecutive losses 3





Figure 9. Graph of balance changes.Two filters: P-filter + D-filter (simple addition)

However, these two filters can be connected in another way. Assume that filter number 1 is configured better than filter number 2. Thus, we need to build a new D-filter. The Expert Advisor's code will look the follows way. We launch the tester in an optimized mode and obtain the characteristics of filter number 2 (trading by the hour).



if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && Hour ()==Filter. Hour ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && Hour ()==Filter. Hour ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Figure 10. The changes in profit according to time for the two D-filters. Comparative analysis

Indeed, the response characteristics of the filter have changed. And that's no wonder considering that by adding filter number 1 to the Expert Advisor, we have changed its properties. Consequently, it is necessary to change the mask for filter number 2.



Figure 11. Characteristics of the filter № 2 response. D-filtering by the hour (Optimized)

Final view of the Expert Advisor code.

if ( true && High [ 0 ]< iLow ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Buy<nORD.Buy && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )> iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 1 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 7 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 14 || Hour ()== 15 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Buy= true ; } if ( true && Low [ 0 ]> iHigh ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ORD.Sell<nORD.Sell && iOpen ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 )< iClose ( NULL , PERIOD_H1 , 1 ) && ( Hour ()== 0 || Hour ()== 1 || Hour ()== 6 || Hour ()== 7 || Hour ()== 9 || Hour ()== 10 || Hour ()== 12 || Hour ()== 14 || Hour ()== 15 || Hour ()== 18 || Hour ()== 20 || Hour ()== 22 || Hour ()== 23 ) ) { Signal.Sell= true ; }

Balance



Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Minute (M1) 2009.09.07 00:00 - 2010.01.26 23:59 (2009.09.07 - 2010.01.27) Model All ticks (the most accurate method based on all least available timeframes) Parameters Lots = 0.1; Symb.magic = 9001; nORD.Buy = 5; nORD.Sell = 5;

Bars in history 133967 Modeled ticks 900848 Modeling Quality 25.00% Mismatched graphs errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Net profit 5420.54 Gross profit 22069.48 Gross loss -16648.94 Profitability 1.33 Expected payoff 3.77



Absolute drawdown 826.86 Maximum drawdown 2141.24 (14.06%) Relative drawdown 14.06% (2141.24)

Total transactions 1439 Short positions (won%) 758 (61.87%) Long positions (won%) 681 (64.46%)

Profit trades (% of total) 908 (63.10%) Loss trades (% of total) 531 (36.90%) Largest profitable trade 157.00 losing trade -154.00 Average profitable trade 24.31 losing trade -31.35 Maximum Number of Defects consecutive wins (profit) 30 (772.70) consecutive losses (loss) 16 (-562.17) Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 1091.32 (22) consecutive loss (count of losses) -926.15 (15) Average consecutive wins 5 consecutive losses 3





Figure 12. Graph of balance changes as a result of optimizing the characteristics of the two filters

For make the analysis of reports easier, we create the following table.



No filtering Addition Optimization Initial deposit 10000.00 10000.00 10000.00 Net profit 4408.91 6221.18 5420.54 Gross profit 32827.16 20762.67 22069.48 Gross loss -28418.25 -14541.49 -16648.94 Profitability 1.16 1.43 1.33 Expected payoff 1.34 5.47 3.77 Absolute drawdown 273.17 1095.86 826.86 Maximum drawdown 3001.74 (20.36%) 3332.67 (20.13%) 2141.24 (14.06%) Relative drawdown 20.36% (3001.74) 20.13% (3332.67) 14.06% (2141.24) Total transactions 3284 1138 1439 Short positions (won%) 1699 (64.98%) 584 (58.39%) 758 (61.87%) Long positions (won%) 1585 (65.68%) 554 (61.19%) 681 (64.46%) Profitable trades (% of total) 2145 (65.32%) 680 (59.75%) 908 (63.10%) Losing trades (% of total) 1139 (34.68%) 458 (40.25%) 531 (36.90%) Largest





profitable trade 82.00 201.00 157.00 losing trade -211.00 -159.00 -154.00 Average





profitable trade 15.30 30.53 24.31 losing trade -24.95 -31.75 -31.35 Maximum Number of





consecutive wins (profit) 29 (679.00) 28 (1240.15) 30 (772.70) consecutive losses (loss) 16 (-290.34) 16 (-600.17) 16 (-562.17) Maximum





consecutive profit (number of wins) 679.00 (29) 1240.15 (28) 1091.32 (22) consecutive loss (number of losses) -1011.00 (10) -883.85 (10) -926.15 (15) Average





consecutive win 5 5 5 consecutive loss 3 3 3

Tab.2 Comparative table of testing reports of the combination of two filters: P-filter and D-filter



Analysis of results:

If we make the comparison based on the criteria of revenue, profit, and expected profit, then the best results were obtained when we added the two filters. If we focus on the drawdown, then the winner is the filter optimization option. In any case, filtering improves the ATS characteristics.







Conclusion