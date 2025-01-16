MQL5 交易工具包（第 1 部分）：开发仓位管理 EX5 库

作为一名软件开发人员，我经常发现创建自己的代码库或工具箱既方便又高效。这节省了我的时间，因为我不必为各种 MQL5 开发项目中所需的常见任务反复重写代码。在本系列文章中，我们将创建一个 MQL5 交易库，负责执行 MQL5 开发项目中的常见重复性任务。

在第一篇文章中，我们将讨论什么是开发库、开发库的重要性以及您可以使用 MQL5 创建的不同类型的代码库。然后，我们将继续创建一个 MQL5 函数库来处理各种仓位操作，作为一个实际示例，帮助您巩固对如何在实际项目中使用代码库的理解。

如果您熟悉 C++，就可以创建自定义 DLL，轻松集成到您的 MQL5 项目中。您可以利用 Microsoft Visual Studio 等工具开发 C++ 源代码文件（CPP 和 H），将其编译为 DLL，然后导入到 MetaEditor，与 MQL5 代码一起使用。

"Copyright 2024, Wanateki Solutions Ltd."

MQL5 库不需要像 EA 交易、自定义指标或脚本那样直接执行任何标准事件处理。这意味着它们没有任何标准函数，如 OnInit()、OnDeinit() 或 OnTick()。

让我们在库中创建第一个函数来处理上述错误。错误处理函数名为 ErrorAdvisor()，属于布尔类型，即根据遇到的错误类型返回 True 或 False。它将接受两个参数，以帮助数据处理：

我们将使用嵌套的 switch 操作符扫描和处理交易服务器返回错误（retcode）和运行时错误。这样做很方便，因为我们可以快速识别错误类型，在专家日志中为用户打印说明，并指示调用函数如何继续操作。你会发现我把错误分成了两类：

") Order placed!"

" *OTHER* Error occurred \r

Trade Server RetCode: "

") Deal not found!"

") Order not found!"

") Position not found!"

") Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited!"

") The operation completed successfully!"

") No connection with the trade server!"

") Too frequent requests!"

") There are no quotes to process the request!"

") Invalid price in the request!"

") Request canceled by timeout!"

") Order placed!"

" *OTHER* Error occurred \r

Trade Server RetCode: "

") The operation completed successfully!"

该函数用于验证交易终端当前是否允许交易。它考虑了用户、交易服务器和经纪商的授权。在任何仓位操作或订单请求发送到交易服务器进行处理之前，都会调用该函数。

我们将把函数命名为 TradingIsAllowed()，并赋予其 布尔 返回类型。如果允许并启用交易，则返回 True 布尔值；如果禁用或不允许自动交易，则返回 False 布尔值 。它将不包含任何参数或参数，并将包含下面的代码段：

if

这是一个简单的函数，用于记录和打印不同交易操作或建仓请求的属性。它为 EA 交易的用户通过 MetaTrader 5 专家日志选项卡随时了解 EA 交易的运行状况提供了一种简单的方法。您会注意到，该函数没有导出，因此只能通过其他导出函数访问，这些函数会明确调用或执行该函数。我们将把它命名为 PrintOrderDetails()，并指定它不会返回任何数据，因此是一个 void 类型的函数，它将接收一个字符串变量作为输入参数或参数。

"Take Profit: "

我们将把这些函数分为两类：

该函数的类型为 bool，如果成功按指令建立新的买入仓位，则返回 true 值；如果无法建立新的买入仓位，则返回 false 值。它需要六个参数：

" ERROR opening a SELL POSITION at: "

if

else

if

"Sent OK"

if

if

if

for

if

该函数与我们在上面完成编码的 OpenBuyPosition() 函数非常相似，并遵循相同的过程，只是在处理订单类型等方面有一些不同。 OpenSellPosition() 函数旨在打开一个新的卖出仓位。它包括一个 for 循环，在失败时进行多次尝试，只要提供有效的交易请求参数，成功率就会大大提高。以下是 OpenSellPosition() 函数代码：

" ERROR opening a BUY POSITION at: "

if

else

if

"Sent OK"

if

if

if

for

if

" ERROR opening a BUY POSITION at: "

if

else

if

"Sent OK"

if

然后，我们调用先前编码的函数 PrintOrderDetails() 并发送信息 "Sent OK "，将此信息记录在专家日志中。

我们为 OrderSend() 函数设置的 if 语句将允许我们检查并确认订单请求是否成功。如果 OrderSend() 返回 true ，则表示订单请求发送成功；如果返回 false ，则表示请求发送失败。

if

if

for 循环的第一项任务是在每次迭代中更新订单开盘价，以防订单价格重新报价。我们将使用 SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_ASK) 获取该交易品种的当前要价，并将其赋值给 tradeRequest.price 。这可确保我们的订单请求反映最新的市场价格。

for

if

库中的下一个函数名为 SetSlTpByTicket()，负责使用仓位编号作为过滤机制，修改现有未结仓位的止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平。它将仓位的交易单编号、以点为单位的预期止损点数（SL）和以点为单位的预期止盈点数（TP）作为参数，并尝试在交易服务器上更新仓位的止损点数（SL）和止盈点数（TP）。函数将返回一个布尔值（true 或 false）。如果成功修改了仓位的止损和止盈水平，则返回 true；如果无法成功设置或修改止损或止盈水平，则返回 false。

以下是 SetSlTpByTicket() 函数参数的详细说明：

ulong positionTicket：这是我们要修改的仓位的唯一标识符。 int sl：这是以距离开盘价点数（pip）为单位的理想止损位。 int tp：这是所需的止盈水平，单位是距离开盘价的点数（pip）。

记得在函数定义中使用 export 后修饰符，以便我们的程序库可以从外部访问它。 bool SetSlTpByTicket( ulong positionTicket, int sl, int tp) export { }

与上述其他函数一样，我们首先要使用 TradingIsAllowed() 函数检查我们的 EA 交易是否允许交易。如果交易被禁止，函数退出并返回 false。

if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); }

在选择使用 positionTicket 参数指定的仓位之前，我们将首先重置运行时错误代码系统变量，以便为稍后的 ErrorAdvisor() 函数获取准确的可操作错误响应。如果选择成功，就会打印一条信息，表明仓位已选定，从而为我们访问仓位属性开了绿灯。如果选择失败，则会打印错误信息以及使用 GetLastError() 获取的错误代码。然后函数返回 false，退出。

ResetLastError (); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionTicket)) { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " selected and ready to set SLTP." ); } else { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Selecting position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " failed. ERROR: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); }

选择仓位后，我们需要收集并保存有关该仓位的一些详细信息。我们将利用这些信息进行计算，供以后参考。

double tpPrice = 0.0 , slPrice = 0.0 ; double newTpPrice = 0.0 , newSlPrice = 0.0 ; string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double currentPositionSlPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentPositionTpPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE );

我们还需要一些特定交易品种的信息：

int symbolDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int symbolStopLevel = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double symbolPoint = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double positionPriceCurrent = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); int spread = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD );

现在，让我们根据仓位的开仓价、以点为单位的所需止损/止盈价格以及仓位类型（买入或卖出）计算新的止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 价格。在验证之前，我们将存储这些初始计算结果：

if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } else { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); }

接下来，我们打印之前收集的仓位详细信息摘要：

string positionProperties = "--> " + positionSymbol + " " + EnumToString (positionType) + " SLTP Modification Details" + " <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "------------------------------------------------------------\r

" ; positionProperties += "Ticket: " + ( string )positionTicket + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , volume) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New Proposed SL: " + ( string )newSlPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New Proposed TP: " + ( string )newTpPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Comment: " + PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Magic Number: " + ( string ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "---" ; Print (positionProperties);

由于库用户提供的 SL 和 TP 值可能无法直接用于 OrderSend() 函数，在继续之前，我们需要对它们的值进行简单的验证：

if (sl == 0 ) { slPrice = 0.0 ; } if (tp == 0 ) { tpPrice = 0.0 ; }

现在，我们需要根据之前保存的交易品种详细信息执行更复杂的验证。我们将把验证逻辑分为两组，一组用于买入仓位，另一组用于卖出仓位。止损和止盈的验证将基于交易品种的当前价格、最低止损水平限制以及交易品种的点差。

如果指定的 TP 或 SL 价格无效，并且超出了所需范围，则将保留原始 TP 或 SL 价格，并打印一条信息，解释修改失败的原因。完成 SL 和 TP 值验证后，我们将打印另一份摘要，记录已确认和验证的值，以供参考：

if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice <= entryPrice + (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || ( newTpPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent > entryPrice && newTpPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || entryPrice - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || positionPriceCurrent - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice >= entryPrice - (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || ( entryPrice - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent < entryPrice && positionPriceCurrent - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || newSlPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || newSlPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } positionProperties = "---\r

" ; positionProperties += "--> Validated and Confirmed SL and TP: <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + ", Price Current: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , positionPriceCurrent) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New SL: " + ( string )slPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New TP: " + ( string )tpPrice + "\r

" ; Print (positionProperties);

现在我们有了经过验证的 SL 值和 TP 值，是时候向交易服务器发送请求来修改它们了。我们使用 ZeroMemory() 函数 来清除 tradeRequest 和 tradeResult 结构，确保它们不包含之前操作的残余数据。然后，我们用以下信息初始化 tradeRequest 结构：

action ：设置为 TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ，表示修改止损和止盈。

：设置为 ，表示修改止损和止盈。 position ：设置为 positionTicket ，以指定我们正在处理的仓位。

：设置为 ，以指定我们正在处理的仓位。 symbol ：设置为 positionSymbol ，用于标识此仓位的交易品种。

：设置为 ，用于标识此仓位的交易品种。 sl ：设置为包含已验证止损值的 slPrice 。

：设置为包含已验证止损值的 。 tp：设置为包含有效止盈值的 tpPrice 。

接下来，我们将调用 ResetLastError() 函数清除内部存储的所有错误代码。这可确保我们在订单发送过程中获得准确的错误代码。 ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult);

我们准备将订单发送到交易服务器。不过，经验告诉我，由于临时网络问题或服务器超载，订单执行可能偶尔会失败。这意味着我们需要找到一种智能的方法来处理重试发送订单。为了解决这个问题，我们将使用一个 for 循环，最多迭代 101 次（loop <= 100）。这种重试机制有助于处理订单执行过程中可能出现的临时错误。

在 for 循环中，我们使用 OrderSend() 发送包含在 tradeRequest 中的订单请求，并将结果存储在 tradeResult 中。如果 OrderSend() 返回 true，则表示已成功更改 SL 和 TP 价格，订单请求已顺利完成。

我们还将通过检查 tradeResult.retcode 中的特定代码（10008 或 10009）进行最后确认，这些代码表示该仓位的 SL/TP 修改成功。如果代码匹配，我们会打印一条确认信息，其中包含仓位编号、交易品种和返回代码等详细信息。然后，我们使用 return(true) 成功退出函数。break 语句退出循环只是为了确保我们退出 for 循环，以避免不必要的迭代。如果 OrderSend() 返回 false 或 retcode 与成功代码不匹配，则表示出错。

tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.sl = slPrice; tradeRequest.tp = tpPrice; ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { PrintFormat ( "Successfully modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u runtime_code=%u" , tradeResult.retcode, GetLastError ()); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , positionSymbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { PrintFormat ( "ERROR modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( false ); break ; } } }

以下是 SetSlTpByTicket() 函数的所有代码段及其正确顺序。确保您的函数包含以下代码的所有组件：