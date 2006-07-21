How to Use Crashlogs to Debug Your Own DLLs

25 to 30% of all crashlogs received from users appear due to errors occurring when functions imported from custom dlls are executed. This information will not help the developers of the client temrinal in any way, but it can help the developers of the corresponding dlls in their trouble-shooting. We will show how the data from the error report can be used. Examples named ExpertSample.dll and ExportFunctions. mq4 that can be found in the experts\samples directory were taken as a basis.

MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal has an integrated means to detect error conditions that occur during the terminal work and generate crashlogs where such errors are reported. The generated report is stored in the logs\crashlog.log file to be sent to the trade server at the next startup of the client terminal. It should be noted that the error condition report does not contain any user's personal details, but only the system data that allow to localize the error in the client terminal. This information is very important for manufacturers since it is used to correct critical errors. Then the software developed will become even more crashproof.

Now, let us look at the call stack.The address of 77C36FA3 is the same as that of the top of stack. This means that the error occurred during execution of the memcpy function that copies the content of one memory area to another one. At that, we can judge with much certainty about whether there was an attempt to copy data from the memory area having a zero address.The second line of the call stack informs us about what function called the memcpy function with wrong parameters. This is the GetStringValue function from the library named ExpertSample.dll.

Let us have a look at the source code of this function:

__declspec(dllexport) char * __stdcall GetStringValue( char *spar) { static char temp_string[ 256 ]; printf ( "GetStringValue takes \"%s\"

" ,spar); memcpy(temp_string,spar, sizeof (temp_string)- 1 ); temp_string[ sizeof (temp_string)- 1 ]= 0 ; return (temp_string); }

We can see that the memcpy function is only once called within the above function. Since the first parameter indicates the existing memory area occupied by the temp_string variable, we can conclude that it is the second parameter which is worng. Indeed, there is no checking of the variable for 0 in the given example. Line if(spar==NULL) would protect us against the crash.

?GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z PROC NEAR ; GetStringValue ; 70 : { 00051 55 push ebp 00052 8b ec mov ebp, esp ; 71 : static char temp_string[256]; ; 72 : //---- ; 73 : printf("GetStringValue takes \"%s\"

",spar); 00054 8b 45 08 mov eax, DWORD PTR _spar$[ebp] 00057 50 push eax 00058 68 00 00 00 00 push OFFSET FLAT:$SG19680 0005d ff 15 00 00 00 00 call DWORD PTR __imp__printf 00063 83 c4 08 add esp, 8 ; 74 : memcpy(temp_string,spar,sizeof(temp_string)-1); 00066 68 ff 00 00 00 push 255 ; 000000ffH 0006b 8b 4d 08 mov ecx, DWORD PTR _spar$[ebp] 0006e 51 push ecx 0006f 68 00 00 00 00 push OFFSET FLAT:_?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA 00074 e8 00 00 00 00 call _memcpy 00079 83 c4 0c add esp, 12 ; 0000000cH ; 75 : temp_string[sizeof(temp_string)-1]=0; 0007c c6 05 ff 00 00 00 00 mov BYTE PTR _?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA+255, 0 ; 76 : //---- ; 77 : return(temp_string); 00083 b8 00 00 00 00 mov eax, OFFSET FLAT:_?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA ; 78 : } 00088 5d pop ebp 00089 c2 04 00 ret 4 ?GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z ENDP ; GetStringValue

So, what should be done if there were more than one call of the memcpy function in the function anayzed? In our project settings, let us set up the output of the most detailed listing of the compilation.After the project has been rebuilt, we will have a listing file with the extension .cod for every source .cpp file. We are now interested in the ExpertSample. cod, but only the part of code obtained for the GetStringValue function. Here it is:Digits 10001051:0028 in the second line of the call stack give the address within the GetStringValue function. After the function placed a line above in the call stack is executed, the control will be given to this address. In the object code, the GetStringValue function starts with address 00051 (it should be noted that addresses are presented in hexadecimal notation). Let us add 0028 to this value and so we will get address 00079. At this address, the add esp,12 instruction is situated that follows immediately after the memcpy function calling instruction. We have found this spot.

Let us investigate the case when the error occurs immediately inside of the imported function. Let us modify the code:

__declspec(dllexport) char * __stdcall GetStringValue( char *spar) { static char temp_string[ 256 ]; printf ( "GetStringValue takes \"%s\"

" ,spar); for ( int i= 0 ; i< sizeof (temp_string)- 1 ; i++) { temp_string[i]=spar[i]; if (spar[i]== 0 ) break ; } temp_string[ sizeof (temp_string)- 1 ]= 0 ; return (temp_string); }

Call stack : 10001051:003A [1000108B] GetStringValue [C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\libraries\ExpertSample.dll] 00452DD0:065E [0045342E] ?CallDllFunction@CExpertInterior 00459AC0:3B67 [0045D627] ?ExecuteStaticAsm@CExpertInterior 004505E0:010C [004506EC] ?RunExpertInt@CExpertInterior 7C80B357:01B4 [7C80B50B] GetModuleFileNameA [C:\WINDOWS\system32\kernel32.dll]

?GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z PROC NEAR ; GetStringValue ; 70 : { 00051 55 push ebp 00052 8b ec mov ebp, esp 00054 51 push ecx ; 71 : static char temp_string[256]; ; 72 : //---- ; 73 : printf("GetStringValue takes \"%s\"

",spar); 00055 8b 45 08 mov eax, DWORD PTR _spar$[ebp] 00058 50 push eax 00059 68 00 00 00 00 push OFFSET FLAT:$SG19680 0005e ff 15 00 00 00 00 call DWORD PTR __imp__printf 00064 83 c4 08 add esp, 8 ; 74 : for(int i=0; i<sizeof(temp_string)-1; i++) 00067 c7 45 fc 00 00 00 00 mov DWORD PTR _i$[ebp], 0 0006e eb 09 jmp SHORT $L19682 $L19683: 00070 8b 4d fc mov ecx, DWORD PTR _i$[ebp] 00073 83 c1 01 add ecx, 1 00076 89 4d fc mov DWORD PTR _i$[ebp], ecx $L19682: 00079 81 7d fc ff 00 00 00 cmp DWORD PTR _i$[ebp], 255 ; 000000ffH 00080 73 22 jae SHORT $L19684 ; 76 : temp_string[i]=spar[i]; 00082 8b 55 08 mov edx, DWORD PTR _spar$[ebp] 00085 03 55 fc add edx, DWORD PTR _i$[ebp] 00088 8b 45 fc mov eax, DWORD PTR _i$[ebp] 0008b 8a 0a mov cl, BYTE PTR [edx] 0008d 88 88 00 00 00 00 mov BYTE PTR _?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA[eax], cl ; 77 : if(spar[i]==0) break; 00093 8b 55 08 mov edx, DWORD PTR _spar$[ebp] 00096 03 55 fc add edx, DWORD PTR _i$[ebp] 00099 0f be 02 movsx eax, BYTE PTR [edx] 0009c 85 c0 test eax, eax 0009e 75 02 jne SHORT $L19685 000a0 eb 02 jmp SHORT $L19684 $L19685: ; 78 : } 000a2 eb cc jmp SHORT $L19683 $L19684: ; 79 : temp_string[sizeof(temp_string)-1]=0; 000a4 c6 05 ff 00 00 00 00 mov BYTE PTR _?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA+255, 0 ; 80 : //---- ; 81 : return(temp_string); 000ab b8 00 00 00 00 mov eax, OFFSET FLAT:_?temp_string@?1??GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z@4PADA ; 82 : } 000b0 8b e5 mov esp, ebp 000b2 5d pop ebp 000b3 c2 04 00 ret 4 ?GetStringValue@@YGPADPAD@Z ENDP ; GetStringValue

Registers : EAX=00000000 CS=001b EIP=1000108B EFLGS=00010246 : EBX=FFFFFFFF SS=0023 ESP=0259FAD4 EBP=0259FAD8 : ECX=77C318BF DS=0023 ESI=018ECD80 FS=003b : EDX=00000000 ES=0023 EDI=000000E8 GS=0000

We have replaced the memcpy function call with our own byte-wise data copying loop. But we did not use the checking for 0 in order to create an error condition and the error report. In the new report, the call stack looks a bit different:The error occurred at address 003A in the GetStringValue function. Let as look at the generated listing.The initial address is the same: 00051. Let us add 003A and obtain address 0008B. At this address, the mov cl, BYTE PTR [edx] instruction is situated. Let us see the registers contents in the report:Well, of course, EDX register contains zeros. We accessed to the out-of-process memory and got the crash.

In the end, two lines about how we have passed zero indication to the imported function.

string null_string; string sret=GetStringValue(null_string);

We passed an uninitialized string as a parameter. Be careful with uninitialized strings, always check the received indications for NULL, and let you have as few crashes as possible.