Working with Files. An Example of Important Market Events Visualization



Every trader knows that is is rather risky to open a position using only technical analysis (TA). It would be more proper to open position using both fundamental and technical analysis. Most often, traders who work on TA use an events schedule in order to consider possibly volatility of the market and not to expose their positions to undue risks. It would be very convenient if all key events of the trade day were displayed in the price chart. For example:





To read the data from the file, it is necessary to connect to it first, i.e., to open it for reading. There is an operator used for this purpose in MQL4:





int FileOpen ( string filename, int mode, int delimiter= ';' )



the parameters of which are: file name, type (a binary FILE_BIN or a line-oriented FILE_CSV with separators), access method (reading FILE_READ or writing FILE_WRITE), and delimiter character between line data. If the file is opened successfully, the identifier will be assigned with a unique value, otherwise the file identifier will be assigned with the value of -1. To refine the error data, one can use the GetLastError() function. The FileName variable is placed in the script heading.

#property show_inputs extern string FileName = "week.txt" ; … int handle; handle= FileOpen (FileName, FILE_CSV | FILE_READ , ';' ); if (handle< 1 ) { Print ( "File was not found: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); }



This is the way in which we connected to the file. The next stage will be reading of all data. We will read lines, then convert them into necessary types. Then we will try to write the filter of events displaying. To do so, we just need to put the variables into the script heading. The variables will show whether the event from this country should be displayed in the price chart.





while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { string sDate= FileReadString (handle); string sTime= FileReadString (handle); string sCountry= FileReadString (handle); string sPeriod= FileReadString (handle); string sDescription= FileReadString (handle); string sPrev= FileReadString (handle); string sForecast= FileReadString (handle); string sCurrent= FileReadString (handle); FileReadString (handle); Print ( sDate+ " " ,sTime+ " " ,sCountry+ " " ,sPeriod+ " " ,sDescription+ " " ,sForecast+ " " ,sCurrent+ " " ); i++; datetime dt = StrToTime(sDate+ " " +sTime); color c = Red; if (sCountry == "Japan" ) c = Yellow; if (sCountry == "USA" ) c = Brown; if (sCountry == "Germany" ) c = Green; if (sCountry == "Eurozone" ) c = Blue; if (sCountry == "U.K." ) c = Orange; if (sCountry == "Canada" ) c = Gray; if (sCountry == "Australia" ) c = DarkViolet; if (sCountry == "Sweden" ) c = FireBrick; if (sCountry == "South African Republic" ) c = DodgerBlue; if (sCountry == "Denmark" ) c = RosyBrown; if (sCountry == "Norway" ) c = HotPink; if ((sCountry == "Japan" ) && (!Japan)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "USA" ) && (!USA)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Germany" ) && (!Germany)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Eurozone" ) && (!ES)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "U.K." ) && (!GB)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Canada" ) && (!Canada)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Australia" ) && (!Australia)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Sweden" ) && (!Shweden)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "South African Republic" )&& (!UAR)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Denmark" ) && (!Dania)) continue ; if ((sCountry == "Norway" ) && (!Norvegia)) continue ; if (DisplayText) { ObjectCreate ( "x" +i, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , dt, Close[ 0 ]); ObjectSet( "x" +i, OBJPROP_COLOR , c); ObjectSetText( "x" +i, sDescription + " " + sCountry + " " + sPeriod + " " + sCurrent + " " + sForecast, 8 ); ObjectSet( "x" +i, OBJPROP_ANGLE , 90 ); } ObjectCreate (sCountry+ " " +i, OBJ_VLINE , 0 , dt, Close[ 0 ]); ObjectSet(sCountry+ " " +i, OBJPROP_COLOR , c); ObjectSet(sCountry+ " " +i, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSet(sCountry+ " " +i, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectSetText(sCountry+ " " +i, sDescription + " · " + sPeriod + " · " + sCurrent + " · " + sForecast, 8 ); }

Now, you can always see the forthcoming events and their impact on the market. The ready script code and data files are attached to this article. Please do not forget that scripts should be placed in the Experts/Scripts directory, and data files should be in Experts/Files. The date format (YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM) and delimiters may not be forgotten. The work of the script is illustrated below.























Working with files in MQL4 gives users a multitude of opportunities: both connection of the terminal to external data feeds and simplifying or optimization of work with the trading terminal. Examples are both supporting of logs and possibility to display support/resistance levels getting data directly from WorldWide Web. It means that the user is unrestricted to choose methods of working with files. Automated opening and managing positions should contribute to decreasing of traders' stresses and, in their turn, allow to analyze more factors influencing trading. Actually, this is what MQL4 is intended for.



Below are all MQL4 functions used to work with files. More details can be found in MQL4 documentation.

