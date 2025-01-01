DocumentationSections
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomUniform(
   const double  a,              // distribution parameter a (lower bound)
   const double  b,              // distribution parameter b (upper bound)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the runif() in R.

bool  MathRandomUniform(
   const double  a,              // distribution parameter a (lower bound)
   const double  b,              // distribution parameter b (upper bound)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

a

[in]  Distribution parameter a (lower bound).

b

[in]  Distribution parameter b (upper bound).

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.