MathRandomUniform

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomUniform(

const double a,

const double b,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the runif() in R.

bool MathRandomUniform(

const double a,

const double b,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

a

[in] Distribution parameter a (lower bound).

b

[in] Distribution parameter b (upper bound).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.