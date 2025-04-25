Währungen / SNDL
SNDL: SNDL Inc
2.52 USD 0.04 (1.56%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNDL hat sich für heute um -1.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SNDL Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Tagesspanne
2.50 2.60
Jahresspanne
1.15 2.74
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.56
- Eröffnung
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.52
- Ask
- 2.82
- Tief
- 2.50
- Hoch
- 2.60
- Volumen
- 665
- Tagesänderung
- -1.56%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 77.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K