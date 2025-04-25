Currencies / SNDL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SNDL: SNDL Inc
2.50 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNDL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.45 and at a high of 2.53.
Follow SNDL Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNDL News
- SNDL Is Up Too Much (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- The Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy
- MSOS: Cannabis Investors Betting Big On Trump (NYSEARCA:MSOS)
- What Makes SNDL Inc. (SNDL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- SNDL Inc. (SNDL)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- InvestingPro Fair Value model captures 70% upside in SNDL stock
- Earnings call transcript: SNDL Inc reports Q2 2025 earnings beat with positive EPS surprise
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, SNDL INC (SNDL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Explainer-How US marijuana reclassification could help cannabis companies
- Cronos Rallies Amidst Greater Cannabis Sector Rally Over Possible Rescheduling (CRON)
- Tesla and Monday Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Pot stocks soar as Trump considers marijuana reclassification
- SNDL INC (SNDL) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- SNDL Inc earnings beat by C$0.06, revenue topped estimates
- SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Veritex Holdings, Sequans Communications, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT), Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
- Americans Should Buy Canadian Cannabis Companies
- This Week In Cannabis: Maryland Opens Lounges, DEA Wavers, Retail Trends Shift And More - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)
- SNDL Reports Q1 Earnings, Highlights 'Robust' Growth Across Cannabis Segments, Announces Formal Strategic Review, Shares Slide - SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Why Cannabis Stocks Jumped By Double Digits And Why Analysts Say 'Don't Drink The Kool-Aid In One Gulp' - Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Daily Range
2.45 2.53
Year Range
1.15 2.74
- Previous Close
- 2.50
- Open
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.50
- Ask
- 2.80
- Low
- 2.45
- High
- 2.53
- Volume
- 2.041 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.06%
- Year Change
- 21.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%