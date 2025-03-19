KurseKategorien
Währungen / INO
Zurück zum Aktien

INO: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

2.30 USD 0.01 (0.43%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INO hat sich für heute um -0.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INO News

Tagesspanne
2.28 2.34
Jahresspanne
1.30 5.86
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.31
Eröffnung
2.32
Bid
2.30
Ask
2.60
Tief
2.28
Hoch
2.34
Volumen
199
Tagesänderung
-0.43%
Monatsänderung
-2.13%
6-Monatsänderung
40.24%
Jahresänderung
-60.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K