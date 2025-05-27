Währungen / IBRX
IBRX: ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock
2.85 USD 0.09 (3.26%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IBRX hat sich für heute um 3.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
IBRX News
- ImmunityBio: Still Too Early To Judge Anktiva, Although Clock Is Ticking (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio: H.C. Wainwright bekräftigt "Buy"-Rating dank starker Studiendaten
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on ImmunityBio stock, citing promising lung cancer data
- What's Going On With ImmunityBio Shares Tuesday? - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio stock surges after promising glioblastoma treatment results
- ImmunityBio reports promising results in glioblastoma treatment trial
- ImmunityBio launches phase 2 study of ANKTIVA for long COVID
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Immunitybio stock soars after promising cancer therapy trial results
- CD19 CAR-NK therapy shows complete responses in late-stage lymphoma
- IBRX Sales Soar 2,540%
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Immunitybio Inc earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Trump administration prepares emergency declaration for Brazil tariffs - Bloomberg
- LA Times Going Public? Patrick Soon-Shiong Plans Green Bay-Style Ownership To 'Democratize' 143-Year-Old Paper - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Los Angeles Times to go public, owner Soon-Shiong says
- ImmunityBio Stock: Still Flashing Signs Life After Another ANKTIVA Approval (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio: High Stakes On ANKTIVA's Growth Amidst FDA Friction And Financial Pressures
- ImmunityBio: Lymphopenia Opportunity Could Provoke Short Squeeze (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on ImmunityBio stock after FDA milestones
- ASCO Report of Pioneering Treatment of Lymphopenia with Significant Overall Survival Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ImmunityBio, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, KFSHRC, and KAIMRC Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Launch Cancer BioShield™ Platform in the Middle East
Tagesspanne
2.79 2.97
Jahresspanne
1.83 7.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.76
- Eröffnung
- 2.81
- Bid
- 2.85
- Ask
- 3.15
- Tief
- 2.79
- Hoch
- 2.97
- Volumen
- 7.474 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.26%
- Monatsänderung
- 21.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.94%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.34%
