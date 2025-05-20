Currencies / IBRX
IBRX: ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock
2.85 USD 0.11 (4.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBRX exchange rate has changed by 4.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.74 and at a high of 2.91.
Follow ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IBRX News
- ImmunityBio: Still Too Early To Judge Anktiva, Although Clock Is Ticking (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on ImmunityBio stock, citing promising lung cancer data
- What's Going On With ImmunityBio Shares Tuesday? - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio stock surges after promising glioblastoma treatment results
- ImmunityBio reports promising results in glioblastoma treatment trial
- ImmunityBio launches phase 2 study of ANKTIVA for long COVID
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Immunitybio stock soars after promising cancer therapy trial results
- CD19 CAR-NK therapy shows complete responses in late-stage lymphoma
- IBRX Sales Soar 2,540%
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Immunitybio Inc earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Trump administration prepares emergency declaration for Brazil tariffs - Bloomberg
- LA Times Going Public? Patrick Soon-Shiong Plans Green Bay-Style Ownership To 'Democratize' 143-Year-Old Paper - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Los Angeles Times to go public, owner Soon-Shiong says
- ImmunityBio Stock: Still Flashing Signs Life After Another ANKTIVA Approval (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio: High Stakes On ANKTIVA's Growth Amidst FDA Friction And Financial Pressures
- ImmunityBio: Lymphopenia Opportunity Could Provoke Short Squeeze (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on ImmunityBio stock after FDA milestones
- ASCO Report of Pioneering Treatment of Lymphopenia with Significant Overall Survival Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ImmunityBio, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, KFSHRC, and KAIMRC Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Launch Cancer BioShield™ Platform in the Middle East
- Amer Sports, Viking Holdings lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
Daily Range
2.74 2.91
Year Range
1.83 7.49
- Previous Close
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.82
- Bid
- 2.85
- Ask
- 3.15
- Low
- 2.74
- High
- 2.91
- Volume
- 3.971 K
- Daily Change
- 4.01%
- Month Change
- 21.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.94%
- Year Change
- -22.34%
