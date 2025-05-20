通貨 / IBRX
IBRX: ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock
2.85 USD 0.09 (3.26%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBRXの今日の為替レートは、3.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.79の安値と2.97の高値で取引されました。
ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBRX News
- ImmunityBio: Still Too Early To Judge Anktiva, Although Clock Is Ticking (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on ImmunityBio stock, citing promising lung cancer data
- What's Going On With ImmunityBio Shares Tuesday? - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio stock surges after promising glioblastoma treatment results
- ImmunityBio reports promising results in glioblastoma treatment trial
- ImmunityBio launches phase 2 study of ANKTIVA for long COVID
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Immunitybio stock soars after promising cancer therapy trial results
- CD19 CAR-NK therapy shows complete responses in late-stage lymphoma
- IBRX Sales Soar 2,540%
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Immunitybio Inc earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Trump administration prepares emergency declaration for Brazil tariffs - Bloomberg
- LA Times Going Public? Patrick Soon-Shiong Plans Green Bay-Style Ownership To 'Democratize' 143-Year-Old Paper - ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Los Angeles Times to go public, owner Soon-Shiong says
- ImmunityBio Stock: Still Flashing Signs Life After Another ANKTIVA Approval (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- ImmunityBio: High Stakes On ANKTIVA's Growth Amidst FDA Friction And Financial Pressures
- ImmunityBio: Lymphopenia Opportunity Could Provoke Short Squeeze (NASDAQ:IBRX)
- Alibaba, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on ImmunityBio stock after FDA milestones
- ASCO Report of Pioneering Treatment of Lymphopenia with Significant Overall Survival Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ImmunityBio, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, KFSHRC, and KAIMRC Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Launch Cancer BioShield™ Platform in the Middle East
- Amer Sports, Viking Holdings lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
1日のレンジ
2.79 2.97
1年のレンジ
1.83 7.49
- 以前の終値
- 2.76
- 始値
- 2.81
- 買値
- 2.85
- 買値
- 3.15
- 安値
- 2.79
- 高値
- 2.97
- 出来高
- 7.474 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.94%
- 1年の変化
- -22.34%
