IBRX
IBRX: ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock
2.73 USD 0.12 (4.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBRX ha avuto una variazione del -4.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 2.86.
Segui le dinamiche di ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBRX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.83 7.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.85
- Apertura
- 2.85
- Bid
- 2.73
- Ask
- 3.03
- Minimo
- 2.71
- Massimo
- 2.86
- Volume
- 6.581 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.61%
20 settembre, sabato