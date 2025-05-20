QuotazioniSezioni
IBRX
IBRX: ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock

2.73 USD 0.12 (4.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IBRX ha avuto una variazione del -4.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.71 e ad un massimo di 2.86.

Segui le dinamiche di ImmunityBio Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.71 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.83 7.49
Chiusura Precedente
2.85
Apertura
2.85
Bid
2.73
Ask
3.03
Minimo
2.71
Massimo
2.86
Volume
6.581 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.21%
Variazione Mensile
16.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.90%
Variazione Annuale
-25.61%
20 settembre, sabato