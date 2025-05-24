Währungen / FIBK
FIBK: First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A
33.84 USD 1.40 (4.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FIBK hat sich für heute um 4.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.89 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIBK News
Tagesspanne
32.44 33.89
Jahresspanne
22.95 36.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.44
- Eröffnung
- 32.44
- Bid
- 33.84
- Ask
- 34.14
- Tief
- 32.44
- Hoch
- 33.89
- Volumen
- 3.802 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K