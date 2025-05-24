KurseKategorien
FIBK: First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A

33.84 USD 1.40 (4.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FIBK hat sich für heute um 4.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.89 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
32.44 33.89
Jahresspanne
22.95 36.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.44
Eröffnung
32.44
Bid
33.84
Ask
34.14
Tief
32.44
Hoch
33.89
Volumen
3.802 K
Tagesänderung
4.32%
Monatsänderung
4.80%
6-Monatsänderung
19.15%
Jahresänderung
12.09%
