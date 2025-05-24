통화 / FIBK
FIBK: First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A
33.45 USD 0.39 (1.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FIBK 환율이 오늘 -1.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.45이고 고가는 33.95이었습니다.
First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIBK News
- First Interstate Bancsystems 목표가, DA Davidson $38로 상향
- First Interstate Bancsystems stock price target raised to $38 at DA Davidson
- First Interstate Bancsystems stock gets Outperform rating from KBW on buyback plan
- First Interstate BancSystem board authorizes $150 million stock repurchase program
- First Interstate BancSystem director Heyneman sells $357k in FIBK stock
- First Interstate BancSystem redeems 5.25% subordinated notes due 2030
- First Interstate BancSystem Stock: Analysts May Too Pessimistic Going 2026 (NASDAQ:FIBK)
- First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: First Interstate BancSystem Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- First Interstate (FIBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- First Interstate Q2 2025 presentation: EPS jumps to $0.69 as strategic shift advances
- First Interstate BancSystem earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- MidWestOne (MOFG) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings Preview: First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Barclays upgrades First Interstate Bancsystems stock to Equalweight on improved credit outlook
- DA Davidson reiterates buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services stock
- First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on First Interstate Bancsystems stock
- First Interstate BancSystem appoints new CFO
- Piper Sandler maintains $38 target on First Interstate Bancsystems
일일 변동 비율
33.45 33.95
년간 변동
22.95 36.77
- 이전 종가
- 33.84
- 시가
- 33.75
- Bid
- 33.45
- Ask
- 33.75
- 저가
- 33.45
- 고가
- 33.95
- 볼륨
- 3.500 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.15%
- 월 변동
- 3.59%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.80%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K