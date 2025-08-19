Währungen / ARRY
ARRY: Array Technologies Inc
8.05 USD 0.23 (2.94%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ARRY hat sich für heute um 2.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Array Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ARRY News
- Why Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Jefferies senkt Kursziel für Array Technologies auf 10 US-Dollar, bestätigt aber Kaufempfehlung
- Array Technologies price target lowered to $10 from $13 at Jefferies
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Street Calls of the Week
- Why Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Array Technologies hit with downgrade on tariffs and weak margins
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- Here's Why Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Nextracker: Valuation And The End Of Political Drama Suggest Taking Profits (NASDAQ:NXT)
- Array Technologies’ solar tracking systems verified for 2kV compatibility
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Invesco Solar ETF, Shoals Technology Group, Array Technologies and Nextracker
- Why Solar Could Be the Next Big AI Winner
- FSLR Outperforms Market Over the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SolarEdge Technologies, Nextracker, Sunrun, Array Technologies and Shoals Technologies
- Can Solar Power the AI Boom? Top Stocks to Watch
- Array Technologies stock hits 52-week high, reaching $9.98
- Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Trump Tightens The Screws On This Clean Energy Giant, But Solar Stocks Shines Bright
- 3 Solar Stocks On Fire Right Now — Momentum Rankings Show These Names Could Light Up Your Portfolio - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Array Technologies Seeks To Return (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Array Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $8.87
Tagesspanne
7.64 8.07
Jahresspanne
3.76 9.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.82
- Eröffnung
- 7.91
- Bid
- 8.05
- Ask
- 8.35
- Tief
- 7.64
- Hoch
- 8.07
- Volumen
- 8.050 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.94%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 66.32%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.15%
