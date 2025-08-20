QuotazioniSezioni
ARRY: Array Technologies Inc

8.07 USD 0.02 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARRY ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.02 e ad un massimo di 8.34.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.02 8.34
Intervallo Annuale
3.76 9.98
Chiusura Precedente
8.05
Apertura
8.11
Bid
8.07
Ask
8.37
Minimo
8.02
Massimo
8.34
Volume
15.667 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.25%
Variazione Mensile
-8.30%
Variazione Semestrale
66.74%
Variazione Annuale
22.46%
20 settembre, sabato