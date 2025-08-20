Valute / ARRY
ARRY: Array Technologies Inc
8.07 USD 0.02 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARRY ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.02 e ad un massimo di 8.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Array Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.02 8.34
Intervallo Annuale
3.76 9.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.05
- Apertura
- 8.11
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- Minimo
- 8.02
- Massimo
- 8.34
- Volume
- 15.667 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.46%
20 settembre, sabato