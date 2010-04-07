ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol

ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol is Expert Advisor a lightweight on-chart control panel that provides a clear overview of your trading account and open positions across multiple symbols. The dashboard displays key account metrics, summarizes open BUY/SELL orders and lots per symbol, calculates profit for Day/Week/Month, and offers quick manual close actions directly from the table.

Key features

  • Multi-symbol table (symbols list configurable).

  • Account metrics panel: Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Drawdown (%), current TF and server time.

  • Per-symbol statistics:

    • number of open BUY and SELL orders

    • total BUY and SELL lots

    • DayCur: current floating P/L for open positions (Profit+Swap+Commission)

    • DayHist: today’s closed P/L

    • Week / Month: closed P/L for the current week and month

  • One-click manual actions: per symbol buttons CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL with optional confirmation dialog.

  • Hover highlight: row under mouse cursor is highlighted (adjustable alpha).

  • Zebra rows / row styling: optional alternating row background, row frames, separators, seam/spacing coverage.

  • Theme system:

    • AUTO theme detects chart background brightness and selects Dark/Light UI automatically

    • manual theme selection is also available

    • independent color sets for button backgrounds and button text in Dark/Light theme

  • Auto / Manual button widths:

    • AUTO: button columns resize according to caption and FontSize (with padding and min/max clamps)

    • MANUAL: set separate widths for BUY/SELL/ALL button columns

Notes

  • If OnlyVisibleMW = true, the dashboard shows statistics only for symbols currently visible in Market Watch.

  • The panel uses chart background color for seamless integration and supports advanced row overlap/seam modes to avoid visible gaps.

Inputs and settings (Parameters)

General

  • PreferInputsOnStart – apply current inputs on start and save them.

  • Symbols – comma-separated list of symbols to display.

  • MagicFilter – filter orders by Magic Number (0 = all).

  • OnlyVisibleMW – show/operate only Market Watch visible symbols.

  • ConfirmActions – confirmation message before closing orders.

  • CloseSlippagePts – slippage (points) used for manual closing.

UI / Theme

  • UiTheme   AUTO / DARK / LIGHT

  • FontSize – dashboard font size

  • ColHdr – header text color

  • ColTextDark / ColTextLight – main text colors for themes

  • ColPos / ColNeg – positive/negative P/L colors

  • ColDD_Pos / ColDD_Neg – drawdown color

Buttons (colors)

  • ColBtnBuy_Dark / ColBtnSell_Dark / ColBtnAll_Dark – button background colors (Dark theme)

  • ColBtnBuy_Light / ColBtnSell_Light / ColBtnAll_Light – button background colors (Light theme)

  • ColBtnText_Dark / ColBtnText_Light – button text colors

Buttons (widths)

  • AutoBtnWidth – auto resize button columns by text & FontSize

  • BtnPadPx – padding added in AUTO mode

  • BtnMinWidth / BtnMaxWidth – clamp limits for AUTO mode

  • BtnWidthBuy / BtnWidthSell / BtnWidthAll – manual widths (used when AutoBtnWidth = false)

Panel geometry

  • PanelCorner – corner position (LT/RT/LB/RB)

  • PanelX / PanelY – panel offset

  • RowH – row height

  • ColPad – panel inner padding

  • GapHdrToMetrics / GapAfterTableHeader / GapBeforeBtnCols / RowSpacing

  • RowContentTopPad / RowContentLeftPad

Column widths

  • C_Symbol, C_OrdersB, C_OrdersS, C_LotsB, C_LotsS, C_DayCur, C_DayHist, C_Week, C_Month

  • C_Btn – base button column width (fallback for manual mode when BtnWidth* = 0)

Row styling

  • RowFramesEnabled, RowFrameColor, RowFrameWidth

  • RowSeparatorsEnabled, RowSepColor, RowSepWidth

  • RowAltBackground, RowAltColor, RowAltUseChartBg

  • RowSeamOwner, RowSeamOverlapPx, RowSideBleedPx

  • OverlapFillSpacing, FillSpacingGaps

  • SeamBandEnabled, SeamBandCol, SeamBandFixedColor, SeamBandAlpha

  • HoverBaseColor, HoverAlpha

Refresh

  • RecalcSecs – refresh period for calculations (seconds)


Market Summary 

ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol MT4 for monitoring account metrics and multi-symbol positions with Day/Week/Month profit statistics, AUTO theme detection, customizable UI, and one-click order closing.

How to use (Quick start)

  1. Attach ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol MT4 to any chart as Expert Advisor.

  2. Configure the Symbols list and (optionally) MagicFilter.

  3. Choose UiTheme = AUTO for automatic Dark/Light switching by chart background, or set it manually.

  4. Adjust layout, colors, and Auto / Manual button widths if needed.

  5. Click CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL to close positions per symbol (confirmation optional).


Empfohlene Produkte
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
Utilitys
Vantage ist ein halbautomatisches Tool, das mit einem Klick auf der Benutzeroberfläche arbeitet. Die Basisstrategie des EA ist der Gitterhandel. Der Benutzer kann den ersten Handel über die Chart-Schaltflächen starten und der EA erledigt den Rest der Arbeit. Der Benutzer kann das Raster auf der Verlustseite, der Gewinnseite oder auf beiden Seiten gleichzeitig öffnen oder einen einfachen Handel ohne das Raster durchführen. Verwenden Sie niedriges Risiko gegen Gleichgewicht und wenden Sie EA auf V
The Equity Protector
Wade C Hunt
Utilitys
Schützen Sie Ihr Eigenkapital mit dem Equity Protector. Ein speziell entwickelter EA für diejenigen, die Bots bei ihren Funded Account Challenges betreiben. Platzieren Sie diesen Bot auf einem Chart, geben Sie Ihr Ziel für das Gesamtkapital ein und seien Sie beruhigt mit der Gewissheit, dass Ihre Bots den Handel einstellen, wenn dieses Ziel erreicht ist. So haben Sie die Gewissheit, dass Ihr Eigenkapital auch im Schlaf sicher ist! Probieren Sie Equity Protector noch heute aus!
Extra Martingale
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilitys
Ist Ihr Geschäft ein Verlustgeschäft? Das macht nichts! Sie können dieses Extra-Martingale-Tool verwenden. Im Falle eines Verlustes Ihres Handels oder des Handels Ihres EAs , wird dieses Tool einen neuen Handel zu einem besseren Preis eröffnen. Es kann auch mehrere Trades in unterschiedlichen Abständen und mit unterschiedlichen Lotgrößen eröffnen. Jedem Handel wird ein TakeProfit zugewiesen. Dieses Tool verfügt über eine Vielzahl von Einstellungen. Sie können variable Losgrößen, variable Handel
Lot Limiter
Dominik
Utilitys
Sie kennen das Problem, wenn Sie versehentlich zu große Lotsize öffnen? Dieses Ea wird Ihnen helfen, indem es den Handel sofort schließt. Es gibt einen Filter für Symbole, die ignoriert werden sollen. Füllen Sie die maximal erlaubte Lotsize aus. Wann immer ein Lotsize größer als das ist und nicht ignoriert werden soll, wird es sofort geschlossen. Wenn Sie ihn auf Ihrem VPS laufen lassen und mit Ihrem Handy handeln und vergessen haben, die Lotsize vor dem Handel einzustellen, wird dieser EA Ihren
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitys
Steigern Sie Ihre Fähigkeit, Forex-Signale zu teilen, mit dem Telegram Signal Sender MT4, einem leistungsstarken Werkzeug, das entwickelt wurde, um den Prozess des Sendens von Handelssignalen an Ihren Telegram-Kanal zu automatisieren und zu vereinfachen, ideal für angehende und etablierte Signalgeber. In Handelsgemeinschaften wie Forex Factory und Reddit’s r/Forex hochgelobt und in Diskussionen auf Investopedia und MQL5-Foren für seine Effizienz bei der Signalverbreitung hervorgehoben, ist diese
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
Utilitys
Es ist am besten, eine Geld- und Risikomanagementstrategie zu haben, als gar keine zu haben. Diese Strategie hilft dabei, bei jedem Handel einen geringen Betrag zu riskieren und hilft dabei, das Geld so zu verwalten, dass einige wenige Verlustgeschäfte keine signifikanten Auswirkungen auf Ihre Handelsbilanz haben. Das Beste daran ist, dass es alle Berechnungen durchführt und die Aufträge entsprechend platziert. Andere Dinge, die es tut, sind: Stellt sicher, dass pro Handel nur 2% des Gesamtgutha
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experten
Bitte schreiben Sie mich nach dem Kauf an, um das Handbuch als PDF und einen Link zu einem ausführlichen Erklärvideo zu erhalten!!! Starten Sie den EA immer mit einem Setting!!! Hier SETFILE und Anleitung herunterladen  Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Aktienstrategie für den S+P 500 . Fünf kombinierte Strategien als Portfolio-Ansatz – entwickelt für volatile Marktphasen, Korrekturen und als mögliche taktische Portfolio-Absicherung. _______________________________________________________________
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilitys
Das Dienstprogramm platziert Stop-Loss und Take-Profit für geöffnete Aufträge. Es ist notwendig, den automatisierten Handel in den Einstellungen des Terminals zuzulassen. Diskutieren Sie die Komplexität des Forex-Handels hier: Chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameter magic - magische Zahl. Wenn kleiner als 0, werden Orders mit jeder magischen Zahl verarbeitet. Select_Symbol - Auswahl der Symbole. Positionen mit ausgewählten Symbolen werden begleitet von. Take_Profit - Gewinnmitnahme (TP). Wenn
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experten
CANADIAN TAIGA ist ein professioneller Portfolio-EA, der ein trendfolgendes Handelssystem verwendet, das auf den Prinzipien von Volatilitätsausbrüchen und Ausbrüchen von Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus basiert. Es funktioniert auf allen Kanadischen Dollar-Paaren. Das Kernprinzip von Canadian Taiga ist die Nutzung von Handelsmöglichkeiten auf allen CAD-Paaren unter Verwendung eines ausgeklügelten Hedging-Moduls. Laden Sie CANADIAN TAIGA herunter und testen Sie es auf allen Kanadischen Dollar
Buy The Dip Util
Heiko Kendziorra
Utilitys
Buy The Dip Util ist ein halbautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA), um bei Dips (Tagestiefs) zu kaufen und bei Spikes (Tageshochs) zu verkaufen. Ein Gewinn kann einen Verlusthandel bis zu 10 Mal übersteigen , so dass der Benutzer mehrere Verlustgeschäfte haben kann und trotzdem Gewinn macht. Orders werden zum Stundenwechsel eröffnet, wenn ein Button im Chart gedrückt wird. Der Buy The Dip als EA macht dies automatisch. Der Stoploss der Order wird automatisch direkt unter das Tief der vorherigen S
EAsy ClickTrade
Isaac Alvira
Utilitys
EAsy ClickTrade ist der einfachste Weg, um auf dem Forex-Markt: Sofortige Ausführung von Trades in Abhängigkeit vom gewählten Equity Risk und dem gewünschten StopLoss Level für JEDES WÄHRUNGSPAKET . Berechnung des Marktrisikos in Form von Equity at Risk pro Währung und Richtung. Berechnen Sie, wie attraktiv ein potenzieller Handel in Bezug auf das Risiko und die Spread-Kosten ist (hervorragend für Scalper und kurzfristige Händler). Eingaben Wählen Sie das Risiko für die Lots-Berechnung [% Eigen
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
Utilitys
Das Dienstprogramm TELEGRAM BROADCAST hilft Ihnen, Ihren Handel sofort auf dem Telegram-Kanal zu veröffentlichen. Wenn Sie schon lange Ihren eigenen Telegram-Kanal mit FOREX-Signalen erstellen wollten, dann ist dies das Richtige für Sie. TELEGRAM BROADCAST kann Nachrichten senden: Eröffnung und Abschluss von Geschäften; Platzieren und Löschen ausstehender Bestellungen; Änderung von Stop-Loss und Take-Provision (letzte Order); Stop-Loss und Take-Prov ausgelöst; Aktivierung und Löschung einer Pe
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilitys
Market Monitor - Smart Asset Performance Dashboard für MT4 Verwandeln Sie Ihren MetaTrader 4 in ein professionelles Trading Intelligence Center! Market Monitor ist ein leistungsfähiges Überwachungsinstrument, das in Echtzeit die wichtigsten Performance-Metriken jedes gehandelten Symbols anzeigt und Ihnen hilft, schnellere, intelligentere und strategischere Entscheidungen zu treffen. Was macht dieser Indikator? Market Monitor scannt alle offenen und historischen Orders, konsolidiert d
Plain MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilitys
Hierbei handelt es sich um einen halbautomatischen Expert Advisor, der automatisch Trades eröffnet, die auf der Richtung basieren, die Sie mit dem Trade Sell / Buy auf dem Panel festlegen. Die Magie dieser EA ist, dass es die Objekte erkennt, die Sie auf dem Diagramm zeichnen, indem Sie die offenen Positionen auf Schlüsselebenen schließen, wird es Sie durch die mobile Benachrichtigung benachrichtigen, dann wird es für die nächste Richtung warten. Er öffnet kontinuierlich Aufträge, unabhängig vom
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilitys
DEMO hier herunterladen: https: //www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769 Ein ultimatives Panel, das Sie noch nie gesehen haben. Kompaktes und schönes Handels-Panel mit großem Total P/L und dessen Prozentanzeige. Gruppen für die Zusammenfassung von Trades verfügbar: Ticket, Symbol, Typ, Kategorie und Magie. Das Feld Durchschnittspreis hilft Ihnen, den Durchschnittspreis und die Richtung Ihres Handels zu kennen. Legen Sie die Magie und den Kommentar zu Ihrem Handel auf einfache Weise fest. Gruppieren
PL Info Panel MT4
Koshalya
Utilitys
Dieses Dienstprogramm zeigt verschiedene Arten von Informationen in einem Diagramm an, die durch viele Filter und Optionen für jeden von ihnen gesteuert werden. Wenn Sie eine benutzerdefinierte Funktion wünschen oder etwas aus diesem Produkt für Ihren persönlichen Gebrauch entfernen möchten. Bitte senden Sie mir eine persönliche Nachricht, ich werde dies gerne für Sie tun. Eingaben und Funktionen erklärt: BG Color - Hintergrundfarbe des Dashboards Textfarbe - Farbe der Textinformationen auf dem
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitys
Übernehmen Sie mühelos die Kontrolle über Ihre Handelsroutine mit dem revolutionären Trades Time Manager. Dieses leistungsstarke Tool automatisiert die Auftragsausführung zu festgelegten Zeiten und verändert so Ihren Handelsansatz. Erstellen Sie personalisierte Aufgabenlisten für verschiedene Handelsaktionen, vom Kauf bis zur Auftragserteilung, alles ohne manuelles Eingreifen. Installations- und Eingabehandbuch für Trades Time Manager Wenn Sie Benachrichtigungen über den EA erhalten möchten, füg
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilitys
Dieses Tool überwacht Ihre aktuellen Expert Advisors und verwaltet Stop Losses und Take Profits. Sie können selbst bestimmen, welche EAs und/oder welche Währungen überwacht werden sollen. Es ist in erster Linie für EAs gedacht, die Ihrer Meinung nach Stop Losses und/oder Take Profits schlecht verwalten. Wenn Sie möchten, dass dieses Tool auch manuelle Trades überwachen kann, verwenden Sie bitte '0' (Null) als magische Zahl. Unterstützt versteckte Stoploss und Take Profits Unterstützt ATR-berechn
Various Trailing Manager
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilitys
Verschiedene Trailing Manager EA Various Trailing Manager EA ist ein professionelles Trader-Tool, das einen Schutz des schwebenden Gewinns bei offenen Trades bietet. Mit diesem EA-Dienstprogramm können Sie (mit fortgeschrittener Filterung) eine unbegrenzte Anzahl offener Aufträge (manuell oder EA) mit Trailing-Stops verwalten, die auf 7 Methoden basieren: Prozent, ATR, Gleitender Durchschnitt, Kerze, Parabolic, Fractal. Der Trailing-Stop kann entweder real oder virtuell sein, und Sie können vol
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indikatoren
Der Krebsindikator ist ideal für den Trendhandel! Ein intelligenter Indikator-Algorithmus mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zeigt die Punkte einer möglichen Marktumkehr an. Wenn Sie in einem Trend handeln, dann ist eine Handelsstrategie, die auf der Grundlage dieses Indikators aufgebaut ist, perfekt für Sie. Der Indikator filtert das Marktrauschen heraus, fast alles und alle notwendigen Funktionen für die Arbeit mit einem Thread sind in einem Tool integriert. Er funktioniert auf allen Währungspaaren
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experten
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. Das 4. von 8 Strategien-Portfolio-Set. Jeder EA funktioniert gut als Standalone, funktioniert noch besser als Portfolio. Dreifach getestet - Backtest, Robustheitstests , Portfolio-Korrelation. Verwendet einen bekannten CCI-Indikator kombiniert mit einem ADX-Indikator. Gründe für den Kauf Vollautomatischer EA mit wirklich einfacher Einrichtung. Sie müssen nur den Risikobetrag einstellen und schon können S
Odie Trade Manager
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilitys
Odie Trade Manager EA is a simple semi-automatic (two in one) assistant for a manual trader, when having a losing trade the EA begins its work in the form of a martingale or hedging (recovery zone) to leave it in breakeven or positive, it depends on its configuration. Für professionelle Trader und Glücksspieler . Passen Sie es an Ihre Strategie an, verwalten Sie Ihr Risiko richtig und alle Ihre Operationen werden positiv sein. TESTEN SIE AUF DEM STRATEGIETESTER MIT IHRER STRATEGIE UND ERSTEL
FREE
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilitys
Heaven Assistant: Vereinfachen Sie Ihr MT4-Management Vereinfachen Sie das Management der MetaTrader 4 (MT4)-Plattform mit dem Heaven Assistant. Dieser Expert Advisor (EA) ist ein robustes Tool, das Ihnen ermöglicht, Ihre Handelsumgebung effizient und benutzerfreundlich zu steuern und anzupassen. Hauptmerkmale: Öffnen mehrerer Paare: Schneller Zugriff auf die meisten Währungspaare, sowohl Haupt- als auch Nebenpaare, sowie exotische Paare. Mit einem einzigen Klick können Indizes, Metalle und Kryp
Spyder Equity Protection Stop
Sarvaddnya Pathrabe
Utilitys
Einführung in Spyder Equity Protection EA: Ihr Schutzschild im Forex-Handel In der dynamischen Welt des Devisenhandels ist der Schutz Ihres hart verdienten Kapitals von größter Bedeutung. Hier kommt Spyder Equity Protection EA ins Spiel - Ihr zuverlässiger Partner bei der Absicherung Ihres Handelskontos. ️ Totaler Seelenfrieden : Spyder Equity Protection EA wurde entwickelt, um Händlern einen unvergleichlichen Seelenfrieden zu bieten. Mit seinen fortschrittlichen Eigenkapitalschutzmechanismen
FREE
AI Trading Station MT4
Andrey Barinov
Utilitys
Wäre es nicht toll, wenn KI einen zweiten Blick auf Ihre Handelsdaten werfen würde - Grafiken, Indikatoren und mehr? Wir stellen Ihnen die AI Trading Station vor, ein revolutionäres Dienstprogramm, das nahtlos in die MetaTrader-Plattform integriert ist. Angetrieben von der fortschrittlichen Intelligenz von OpenAI's ChatGPT, deckt diese Komplettlösung jeden Schritt Ihrer Handelsreise ab, von der Datenerfassung bis zur Handelsausführung. Der komplette Handelsprozess. Neu erfunden Datenerfassung &
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilitys
Ein Diagramm. Volle Kontrolle. Verschwenden Sie keine Zeit mehr mit der Verwaltung von Objekten, Farben und Einstellungen für jedes Diagramm einzeln. Mit       Chart Sync Manager   können Sie       Synchronisieren, kopieren und steuern Sie alle Ihre MetaTrader-Charts       sofort – mit nur einem Bedienfeld und wenigen Tastenkombinationen. Einmal zeichnen, überall aktualisieren. Öffnen und schließen Sie Diagramme mit einem einzigen Klick. Halten Sie Ihren Arbeitsbereich sauber mit       symbolbas
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilitys
Einfaches und leichtes MT4 Trade Panel von Winidecorw Ich habe diesen EA entwickelt, um Ihnen das Leben leichter zu machen, indem ich es einfacher und schneller mache, Ihre Trades zu eröffnen. Der Preis wird schrittweise steigen, nutzen Sie den Vorteil jetzt! Vereinfachen Sie Ihren Handel mit dem Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Sind Sie es leid, für jeden Handel im MetaTrader 4 Zeit zu verschwenden? Mit dem einfachen und leichten MT4-Handels-Dashboard war es noch nie so schnell und einfach, Ihre
Object replicator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilitys
Der Object Replicator ist ein Indikator, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, ein Objekt in einem oder beliebig vielen Charts zu replizieren. Dieser Indikator ist die Lösung, um einen Teil Ihrer Analyse in genau der gleichen Position und dem gleichen Preis einer Trendlinie, Fibonacci-Linie, vertikalen Linie, horizontalen Linie, etc. zu replizieren. Laden Sie die MT5-Version hier herunter Installieren Sie den Indikator auf dem Ausgangschart und befolgen Sie die unten stehenden Schritte: Um den Indikator zu
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Utilitys
News Panel ist ein vollständig anpassbares Dienstprogramm für Forex-Nachrichten. Es kann anstehende Nachrichten im InfoPanel anzeigen sowie Etiketten für anstehende und vergangene Nachrichten auf dem Diagramm anzeigen. Dieses Dienstprogramm ermöglicht auch Upcoming News Alerts und Push-Benachrichtigung. Der Benutzer kann die Anzahl der angezeigten Nachrichten, die Farben und vieles mehr ändern. Anweisungen Erlauben Sie WebRequest für aufgelistete URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Optionen -> Expert
MT4 Alert to Telegram
Heka Maju Online Trading
Utilitys
MT4-Alarm für Telegram MT4 Alert to Telegram ist ein Tool, das ausgewählte Trades an den Telegrammkanal sendet. Das Tool sendet Trades beim Öffnen und Schließen eines Charts an den Telegrammkanal. Das Tool kann mehrere Charts und Paare aus einem einzigen Chart senden. Senden Sie Informationen über alle Arten von Aufträgen: Eröffnet (einschließlich Pending Orders), und geschlossen ausgelöst. Funktionen - Der Benutzer kann den Nachrichtentext selbst anpassen, auch in seiner Muttersprache - Nutzer
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitys
Willkommen beim Trade Manager EA – dem ultimativen Risikomanagement-Tool , das den Handel einfacher, präziser und effizienter gestaltet. Dies ist mehr als nur ein Werkzeug zur Orderausführung; es ist eine umfassende Lösung zur Handelsplanung, Positionsverwaltung und Risikokontrolle. Ob Anfänger, erfahrener Trader oder Scalper, der schnelle Ausführungen benötigt – Trade Manager EA passt sich Ihren Anforderungen an und bietet Flexibilität in allen Märkten, von Forex und Indizes bis hin zu Rohstof
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitys
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Handels-Kopierer MT4) ist nicht nur ein einfacher lokaler Trade-Copier; es ist ein vollständiges Rahmenwerk für Risikomanagement und Ausführung, das für die heutigen Handelsherausforderungen entwickelt wurde. Von Prop-Firm-Challenges bis zum persönlichen Kontomanagement passt es sich jeder Situation mit einer Kombination aus starker Ausführung, Kapitalschutz, flexibler Konfiguration und erweiterten Handelsfunktionen an. Der Copier arbeitet sowohl im Master- (Sende
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitys
Der MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider ist ein benutzerfreundliches, vollständig anpassbares Tool, das das Senden von Handelssignalen an Telegram ermöglicht und Ihr Konto in einen Signalanbieter verwandelt. Das Format der Nachrichten ist vollständig anpassbar! Für eine einfache Nutzung können Sie jedoch auch eine vordefinierte Vorlage wählen und spezifische Teile der Nachricht aktivieren oder deaktivieren. [ Demo ]   [ Handbuch ] [ MT5-Version ] [ Discord-Version ] [ Telegram-Kanal ]  New: [ Telegr
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitys
Sehen Sie sich sofort Ihren Verlauf geschlossener Trades nach Tag und Woche, Ihre aktuell offenen Trades und Ihr Forex-Engagement auf einem Diagramm an! Verwenden Sie die Heatmap, um profitable Trades zu identifizieren und wo Ihr aktueller Drawdown innerhalb Ihres Handelsportfolios liegt. Schaltflächen zum schnellen Schließen Verwenden Sie die Schaltflächen zum schnellen Schließen, um jeden Trade mit einem einzelnen Symbol zu schließen, einzelne Trades vollständig zu schließen oder teilweise G
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitys
Handeln Sie automatisch in Unterstützungs- und Widerstands- oder Angebots- und Nachfragezonen, sobald Sie die Schlüsselbereiche identifiziert haben, von denen aus Sie handeln möchten. Mit diesem EA können Sie mit einem einzigen Klick Kauf- und Verkaufszonen zeichnen und sie dann genau dort platzieren, wo Sie eine Preiswende erwarten. Der EA überwacht dann diese Zonen und führt automatisch Trades basierend auf der Preisentwicklung durch, die Sie für die Zonen angeben. Sobald der erste Trade abge
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitys
Das Produkt wird alle Telegramm-Signal zu MT4 (die Sie Mitglied sind ) zu kopieren , auch kann es als Remote-Kopierer arbeiten. Einfach einzurichten, Kopierauftrag sofort, kann mit fast Signalformaten arbeiten, Bildsignal, Unterstützung für die Übersetzung anderer Sprachen in Englisch Arbeitet mit allen Arten von Kanälen oder Gruppen, auch Kanäle haben "Restrict Saving Content", Arbeit mit Multi-Channel, Multi MT5 Arbeitet als Remote-Kopierer: mit Signal haben Ticket-Nummer, wird es genau über T
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilitys
Dieses Produkt filtert alle Expert Advisors und manuelle Charts während der Nachrichtenzeit, sodass Sie sich keine Sorgen um plötzliche Preisschwankungen machen müssen, die Ihre manuellen Handels-Setups oder Trades, die von anderen Expert Advisors eingegeben wurden, zerstören könnten. Dieses Produkt wird auch mit einem vollständigen Order-Management-System geliefert, das Ihre offenen Positionen und ausstehenden Aufträge vor der Veröffentlichung von Nachrichten bearbeiten kann. Sobald Sie The New
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilitys
Wenn Sie einen Berater für beliebige Pfeilindikator-Signale benötigen, wird Ihnen dieses Dienstprogramm definitiv helfen. Mit Hilfe dieses Dienstprogramms können Sie eine unbegrenzte Anzahl von EAs auf IHREN Signalen erstellen, mit Ihren Einstellungen, mit Ihrem Urheberrecht und dem vollständigen Quellcode . Sie werden in der Lage sein, die resultierenden EAs unbegrenzt zu nutzen, einschließlich des Hinzufügens zum Markt und anderen Ressourcen. Kostenlose einfache Version des Generierungsskript
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitys
Mittelwerthilfe - Diese Art von Handelshilfeinstrument hilft Ihnen dabei, Ihre zuvor unrentablen Positionen mithilfe von zwei Techniken zu mitteln: Standardmittelwertbildung Hedging mit anschließender Eröffnung von Positionen entsprechend dem Trend Das Dienstprogramm kann   mehrere offene Positionen in verschiedene Richtungen gleichzeitig sortieren, sowohl für Kauf als auch für Verkauf. Beispiel: Sie haben eine Position für Verkauf und eine zweite für Kauf eröffnet, und beide sind unprofitabel,
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitys
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitys
Kopierer->Bequeme und schnelle Schnittstelleninteraktion, Benutzer können es sofort verwenden       ->>>> Empfohlen zur Verwendung auf Windows-Computern oder VPS Windows Merkmale: Diversifizierte und personalisierte Copy-Trading-Einstellungen: 1. Für unterschiedliche Signalquellen können unterschiedliche Lot-Modi eingestellt werden. 2. Für Forward- und Reverse-Copy-Trading können unterschiedliche Signalquellen eingestellt werden. 3. Signale können mit Kommentaren eingestellt werden. 4. Ob das L
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitys
Remote Trade Copier ist ein fortschrittliches Tool zum effizienten Kopieren von Trades zwischen Konten sowohl im lokalen als auch im Remote-Modus . Es ermöglicht eine blitzschnelle Replikation von Aufträgen von einem Master-Konto zu einem Slave-Konto. Im lokalen Modus werden die Trades sofort kopiert, während der Kopiervorgang im Remote-Modus nur eine Sekunde dauert. In der neuen Version kann der Kopiervorgang im Remote-Modus mit einer Verzögerung von Millisekunden oder Null durchgeführt werden
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitys
Trade Copier Pro ist ein Tool zum Kopieren von Trades aus der Ferne auf MT4-, MT5- und cTrader-Konten an verschiedenen Computern/Standorten über das Internet. Dies ist eine ideale Lösung für Sie, wenn Sie ein Signalanbieter sind und Ihre Trades global nach Ihren eigenen Regeln auf andere Empfänger kopieren möchten. Ein Anbieter kann Trades zu mehreren Empfängern kopieren und ein Empfänger kann ebenfalls Trades von mehreren Anbietern erhalten. Der Anbieter kann sogar den Ablauf des Abonnements fü
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitys
Telegram zu MT4:   Die ultimative Lösung zum Kopieren von Signalen Optimieren Sie Ihren Handel mit   Telegram to MT4   , dem innovativen Tool zum direkten Kopieren von Handelssignalen aus Telegram-Kanälen und Chats auf Ihre MetaTrader 4-Plattform – ganz ohne DLLs. Diese robuste Lösung gewährleistet die nahtlose Ausführung von Signalen mit höchster Präzision und Anpassungsmöglichkeiten. Das spart Ihnen Zeit und steigert Ihre Effizienz. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Hauptmerkmale Direkte Telegram-API-
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitys
Fortgeschrittenes Handelswerkzeug: Intelligente Aufträge mit einem Klick, die unter Ihren Bedingungen ausgeführt werden Entwickelt von Händlern für Händler: Positionsgrößenrechner (Lotgröße), Positionseröffnung nach Preisbewegung, Strategieerstellung, Handel einstellen und vergessen, mobile Benachrichtigungen Risikomanagement - Risikoprozentsatz-Positionsgrößenrechner, Gewinnprozentsatz, Ziel-Risiko-Belohnungs-Verhältnis, Spread und Kommissionen sind in den Berechnungen enthalten 7 fortgeschrit
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitys
Trade Manager, der Ihnen hilft, Geschäfte schnell ein- und auszusteigen und gleichzeitig Ihr Risiko automatisch zu berechnen. Einschließlich Funktionen, die Ihnen helfen, Over Trading, Revenge Trading und Emotional Trading zu verhindern. Trades können automatisch verwaltet werden und die Kontoleistungskennzahlen können in einem Diagramm visualisiert werden. Diese Funktionen machen dieses Panel ideal für alle manuellen Händler und tragen zur Verbesserung der MetaTrader 4-Plattform bei. Unterstütz
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitys
Ultimate Extractor - Professionelle Handelsanalyse für MT4 Ultimate Extractor verwandelt Ihren MetaTrader 4 Handelsverlauf in umsetzbare Erkenntnisse mit umfassenden Analysen, interaktiven Charts und Echtzeit-Performance-Tracking. Es können mehrere Konten sowie MT4 und MT5 in einem einzigen Dashboard kombiniert werden. Was es kann Analysiert automatisch Ihren MT4-Handelsverlauf für alle Expert Advisors und erstellt detaillierte HTML-Berichte mit interaktiven Visualisierungen. Verfolgt Live-Perfo
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitys
EASY Insight AIO – Die All-in-One-Lösung für smartes und müheloses Trading Überblick Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie könnten den gesamten Markt – Forex, Gold, Krypto, Indizes und sogar Aktien – in wenigen Sekunden scannen, ganz ohne manuelles Chart-Screening, Installationsaufwand oder Indikator-Einrichtung. EASY Insight AIO ist Ihr ultimatives Plug-&-Play-Exporttool für KI-gestütztes Trading. Sie erhalten eine umfassende Marktübersicht in einer einzigen, übersichtlichen CSV-Datei – bereit für die so
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilitys
Der fortschrittlichste Nachrichtenfilter auf dem MQL-Markt - kostenlose Demo verfügbar Take a Break hat sich von einem einfachen Nachrichtenfilter zu einer umfassenden Kontosicherungslösung entwickelt. Er unterbricht nahtlos alle anderen Expert Advisors während Nachrichtenereignissen oder basierend auf Ihren benutzerdefinierten Filtern, während er gleichzeitig Ihre EA-Einstellungen schützt - er stellt sie automatisch wieder her, wenn der Handel wieder aufgenommen wird, damit Sie völlig beruhigt
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitys
Weihnachts-Handelsspecial -50% Rabatt ! Advanced Trade Manager - Die ultimative All-in-One-Lösung für schnelleren, intelligenteren und sichereren manuellen Handel. Transformieren Sie Ihren manuellen Handel mit NextGen Trade Manager AI - dem professionellen On-Chart-Panel, das sofortige Ausführung, visuelle Handelsplanung und leistungsstarkes Risikomanagement in einem intuitiven Tool vereint. Führen Sie Orders aus, verwalten Sie Risiken und sichern Sie Gewinne schneller als je zuvor - und das
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitys
Kopieren Sie Signale von jedem Kanal, dem Sie angehören (einschließlich privater und eingeschränkter Kanäle) direkt auf Ihren MT4.  Dieses Tool wurde mit dem Benutzer im Hinterkopf entwickelt und bietet viele Funktionen, die Sie benötigen, um die Trades zu verwalten und zu überwachen. Dieses Produkt wird in einer benutzerfreundlichen und visuell ansprechenden grafischen Benutzeroberfläche präsentiert. Passen Sie Ihre Einstellungen an und starten Sie die Nutzung des Produkts innerhalb weniger Mi
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitys
Ich präsentiere Ihnen ein leistungsfähiges Dienstprogramm zur Vorhersage der zukünftigen Entwicklung eines Vermögenswerts auf der Grundlage des Schwingungsgesetzes von W.D. Ganna. Dieses Dienstprogramm analysiert das ausgewählte Marktmodell und liefert Codes für mögliche zukünftige Marktbewegungsmuster. Wenn Sie den ausgewählten Code in das entsprechende Feld eingeben, erhalten Sie eine Prognose der möglichen Marktbewegung. Das Dienstprogramm hat die Möglichkeit, mehrere mögliche Prognosemodell
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitys
DIESES EA IST EIN HALBAUTOMATISCHES EA, ES BENÖTIGT BENUTZEREINGABEN. Handbuch & Testversion Bitte KAUFEN Sie dieses Produkt NICHT , bevor Sie es getestet und mein Video dazu gesehen haben. Kontaktieren Sie mich für Benutzer-Support oder Bug-Reports, oder wenn Sie die MT5-Version wollen! MT5-Version Ich garantiere keine Gewinne oder finanziellen Erfolg mit diesem EA. Mit diesem Expert Advisor, können Sie: Ihre eigene Zone Recovery-Strategie implementieren, um von Trendmärkten zu profitieren. G
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitys
Custom Alerts: Überwache mehrere Märkte und verpasse kein wichtiges Setup Überblick Custom Alerts ist eine dynamische Lösung für Trader, die potenzielle Setups über mehrere Instrumente hinweg zentral verfolgen möchten. Durch die Integration von Daten aus unseren wichtigsten Tools – wie FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels und IX Power – benachrichtigt Custom Alerts automatisch über wichtige Marktbewegungen, ohne dass du mehrere Charts gleichzeitig im Blick behalten musst. Dank Unterstütz
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitys
Zeitersparnis und schnelle Ausführung Ob Sie unterwegs sind oder schlafen, Sie können immer sicher sein, dass Telegram To Mt4 die Trades für Sie ausführt. Mit anderen Worten, unser Telegram MT4 Signal Trader analysiert die Handelssignale, die Sie auf Ihren ausgewählten Telegram-Kanälen erhalten und führt sie auf Ihrem Telegram to MT4-Konto aus. Reduzieren Sie das Risiko Telegram To Mt4 definiert die gesamte Erfahrung des Kopierens von Signalen von Telegram Signal Kopierer zu mt4 Plattformen. B
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitys
Der Expert Advisor hilft Ihnen dabei, alle Pop-up-Benachrichtigungen mit Screenshot von MetaTrader 4 an Telegram-Kanäle/-Gruppen weiterzuleiten, ebenso wie alle Benachrichtigungen an Telegram. Parameter - Telegram Bot Token - erstellen Sie den Bot auf Telegram und erhalten Sie den Token. - Telegram Chat ID - geben Sie Ihre Telegram Benutzer ID, Gruppe / Kanal ID ein - Alert weiterleiten - standardmäßig true, um Alerts weiterzuleiten. - Send message as caption of Screenshot - standardmäßig falsch
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitys
Der ultimative Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA für MT4! Ihre Trades verdienen eine zweite Chance. Geben Sie ihnen diesen Soldaten. Kämpfen Sie mit schwebenden Verlusten oder plötzlichen Drawdowns, die Ihr Konto bedrohen? Sehen Sie nicht länger zu, wie Ihre Trades in den roten Zahlen versinken und lassen Sie den Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) Ihre Handelsstrategie automatisch wiederherstellen, schützen und stärken. Was ist UDR? UDR ist ein ultra-intelligenter, blitzschneller MT4 Exp
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilitys
Auto Trade Copier wurde entwickelt, um Trades auf mehrere MT4-, MT5- und cTrader-Konten/Terminals mit 100%iger Genauigkeit zu kopieren. Die Anbieter- und Empfängerkonten müssen sich auf demselben PC/VPS befinden. Mit diesem Tool können Sie Trades auf Empfängerkonten auf demselben PC/VPS kopieren. Alle Handelsaktionen werden perfekt vom Anbieter zum Empfänger kopiert. Diese Version kann nur auf MT4-Konten verwendet werden. Für MT5-Konten müssen Sie Auto Trade Copier für MT5 verwenden. Hinweis: -
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitys
Alles für Chart Technische Analyse Indikator MT4 in einem Tool Zeichnen Sie Ihre Angebot-Nachfrage-Zone mit Rechteck und Unterstützung-Widerstand mit Trendlinie und erhalten Sie Warnungen auf Handy oder E-Mail-Alarm - Risiko-Belohnungs-Indikator Video-Tutorials, Handbücher, DEMO-Download hier . Kontakte finden Sie auf meinem Profil . 1. erweiterte Rechtecke und Trendlinien Das Objekt wird bis zum rechten Rand des Charts verlängert, wenn der Preis eine neue Kerze im Chart zeichnet. Dies ist ein R
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitys
Das Produkt kopiert alle Discord-Signale in den MT4 (in dem Sie Mitglied sind ), es kann auch als Remote-Kopierer arbeiten. Einfach einzurichten. Arbeitet mit fast allen Signalformaten, unterstützt die Übersetzung anderer Sprachen ins Englische Arbeitet mit mehreren Kanälen, mehreren MT4. Arbeitet mit Image Signal. Kopieren Sie Auftrag sofort, automatisch erkennen Symbol. Arbeitet als Remote-Kopierer: mit Signal haben Ticket-Nummer, wird es genau über Ticket-Nummer zu kopieren. Wie man einrichte
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experten
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
Indikatoren
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indikatoren
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experten
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
Indikatoren
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experten
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.     On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indica
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experten
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to setu
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Der Morning Star PRT-Indikator verwendet das Morning Flat Breakout-Prinzip. Der Indikator zeigt Morning Flat-Levels und mögliche Ziele an. Dem Indikator wurde ein zusätzliches Fibonacci-Level hinzugefügt, sowie akustische Warnungen über den Schnittpunkt der beiden in den Einstellungen angegebenen Ziellevels und des Night Flat-Levels. Der Morning Star PRT-Indikator erstellt am Ende der Nacht einen Night Flat-Kanal sowie zwei Fibonacci-Preislevel nach oben und unten. Diese Levels können sowohl
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Indikator Angebots- und Nachfragezonen PRT – ist ein benutzerdefiniertes Tool, das zur Markierung von Angebots- und Nachfragezonen im Diagramm verwendet wird. Der Indikator zeichnet Linien und Rechtecke in das Diagramm, die Widerstands-/Unterstützungsniveaus und Angebots-/Nachfragezonen hervorheben. Der Einfachheit halber sind sowohl Linien als auch Zahlen in unterschiedlichen Farben dargestellt, sodass die Signale leicht voneinander unterschieden werden können. Der Indikator zeichnet nur neue
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Dieser Indikator ist ein leistungsstarkes Tool für Händler, die Chartmuster erkennen möchten, und die Vorteile, ihn in ihre Handelsstrategie zu integrieren, sind zahlreich. Dieses Tool erkennt und signalisiert effektiv potenzielle Trends und Umkehrungen auf den Finanzmärkten und erhöht so die Handelsrentabilität. Dank seines fortschrittlichen Algorithmus kann der Indikator Marktdaten genau analysieren und Händlern wertvolle Informationen liefern, die ihnen helfen können, fundierte Entscheidunge
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Der Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels ist nicht nur ein technischer Analyseindikator, der im Devisenhandel verwendet wird, um potenzielle Trendumkehrungen sowie Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte zu identifizieren, sondern auch eine vorgefertigte autonome Handelsstrategie. Der Indikator baut auf dem PSAR-Indikator auf, indem er dem Diagramm dynamische Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus hinzufügt, die Händlern helfen können, wichtige Preisniveaus zu identifizieren, bei denen der Markt möglich
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Der Indikator „All Market Channels“ von ProfRobotrading erstellt automatisch alle gebildeten Handelskanäle und zeigt sie auf dem Bildschirm an. Dieser Indikator ist sehr praktisch für den Handel mit allen vorhandenen Kanalstrategien und ist auf alle Instrumente und Zeitrahmen anwendbar. Sehen Sie sich den Screenshot an – er wird Ihnen mehr sagen :) Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf unserer Website ProfRoboTrading.
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indikatoren
Dies ist ein Bollinger Bands Compression-Indikator. Er erkennt Volatilitätskompression und die Freigabe von „unterdrücktem Momentum“. Er kann verwendet werden, wenn er mit bestimmten Handelseinträgen zusammenfällt – freigegebene Volatilität bedeutet eine höhere Wahrscheinlichkeit, einen ordentlichen Gewinn zu erzielen. Es gibt auch ein Histogramm mit farbigen Bändern, die Schwäche oder Stärke symbolisieren, und einen Nulllinien-Crossover. Daher kann dieser Indikator sowohl in Verbindung mit ande
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experten
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods.   This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements
Auswahl:
Keine Bewertungen
Antwort auf eine Rezension