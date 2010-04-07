ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol
- Utilitys
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.0
ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol is Expert Advisor a lightweight on-chart control panel that provides a clear overview of your trading account and open positions across multiple symbols. The dashboard displays key account metrics, summarizes open BUY/SELL orders and lots per symbol, calculates profit for Day/Week/Month, and offers quick manual close actions directly from the table.
Key features
-
Multi-symbol table (symbols list configurable).
-
Account metrics panel: Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Drawdown (%), current TF and server time.
-
Per-symbol statistics:
-
number of open BUY and SELL orders
-
total BUY and SELL lots
-
DayCur: current floating P/L for open positions (Profit+Swap+Commission)
-
DayHist: today’s closed P/L
-
Week / Month: closed P/L for the current week and month
-
-
One-click manual actions: per symbol buttons CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL with optional confirmation dialog.
-
Hover highlight: row under mouse cursor is highlighted (adjustable alpha).
-
Zebra rows / row styling: optional alternating row background, row frames, separators, seam/spacing coverage.
-
Theme system:
-
AUTO theme detects chart background brightness and selects Dark/Light UI automatically
-
manual theme selection is also available
-
independent color sets for button backgrounds and button text in Dark/Light theme
-
-
Auto / Manual button widths:
-
AUTO: button columns resize according to caption and FontSize (with padding and min/max clamps)
-
MANUAL: set separate widths for BUY/SELL/ALL button columns
-
Notes
-
If OnlyVisibleMW = true, the dashboard shows statistics only for symbols currently visible in Market Watch.
-
The panel uses chart background color for seamless integration and supports advanced row overlap/seam modes to avoid visible gaps.
Inputs and settings (Parameters)
General
-
PreferInputsOnStart – apply current inputs on start and save them.
-
Symbols – comma-separated list of symbols to display.
-
MagicFilter – filter orders by Magic Number (0 = all).
-
OnlyVisibleMW – show/operate only Market Watch visible symbols.
-
ConfirmActions – confirmation message before closing orders.
-
CloseSlippagePts – slippage (points) used for manual closing.
UI / Theme
-
UiTheme – AUTO / DARK / LIGHT
-
FontSize – dashboard font size
-
ColHdr – header text color
-
ColTextDark / ColTextLight – main text colors for themes
-
ColPos / ColNeg – positive/negative P/L colors
-
ColDD_Pos / ColDD_Neg – drawdown color
Buttons (colors)
-
ColBtnBuy_Dark / ColBtnSell_Dark / ColBtnAll_Dark – button background colors (Dark theme)
-
ColBtnBuy_Light / ColBtnSell_Light / ColBtnAll_Light – button background colors (Light theme)
-
ColBtnText_Dark / ColBtnText_Light – button text colors
Buttons (widths)
-
AutoBtnWidth – auto resize button columns by text & FontSize
-
BtnPadPx – padding added in AUTO mode
-
BtnMinWidth / BtnMaxWidth – clamp limits for AUTO mode
-
BtnWidthBuy / BtnWidthSell / BtnWidthAll – manual widths (used when AutoBtnWidth = false)
Panel geometry
-
PanelCorner – corner position (LT/RT/LB/RB)
-
PanelX / PanelY – panel offset
-
RowH – row height
-
ColPad – panel inner padding
-
GapHdrToMetrics / GapAfterTableHeader / GapBeforeBtnCols / RowSpacing
-
RowContentTopPad / RowContentLeftPad
Column widths
-
C_Symbol, C_OrdersB, C_OrdersS, C_LotsB, C_LotsS, C_DayCur, C_DayHist, C_Week, C_Month
-
C_Btn – base button column width (fallback for manual mode when BtnWidth* = 0)
Row styling
-
RowFramesEnabled, RowFrameColor, RowFrameWidth
-
RowSeparatorsEnabled, RowSepColor, RowSepWidth
-
RowAltBackground, RowAltColor, RowAltUseChartBg
-
RowSeamOwner, RowSeamOverlapPx, RowSideBleedPx
-
OverlapFillSpacing, FillSpacingGaps
-
SeamBandEnabled, SeamBandCol, SeamBandFixedColor, SeamBandAlpha
-
HoverBaseColor, HoverAlpha
Refresh
-
RecalcSecs – refresh period for calculations (seconds)
Market Summary
How to use (Quick start)
-
Attach ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol MT4 to any chart as Expert Advisor.
-
Configure the Symbols list and (optionally) MagicFilter.
-
Choose UiTheme = AUTO for automatic Dark/Light switching by chart background, or set it manually.
-
Adjust layout, colors, and Auto / Manual button widths if needed.
-
Click CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL to close positions per symbol (confirmation optional).