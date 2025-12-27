ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol

ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol is Expert Advisor a lightweight on-chart control panel that provides a clear overview of your trading account and open positions across multiple symbols. The dashboard displays key account metrics, summarizes open BUY/SELL orders and lots per symbol, calculates profit for Day/Week/Month, and offers quick manual close actions directly from the table.

Key features

  • Multi-symbol table (symbols list configurable).

  • Account metrics panel: Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Drawdown (%), current TF and server time.

  • Per-symbol statistics:

    • number of open BUY and SELL orders

    • total BUY and SELL lots

    • DayCur: current floating P/L for open positions (Profit+Swap+Commission)

    • DayHist: today’s closed P/L

    • Week / Month: closed P/L for the current week and month

  • One-click manual actions: per symbol buttons CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL with optional confirmation dialog.

  • Hover highlight: row under mouse cursor is highlighted (adjustable alpha).

  • Zebra rows / row styling: optional alternating row background, row frames, separators, seam/spacing coverage.

  • Theme system:

    • AUTO theme detects chart background brightness and selects Dark/Light UI automatically

    • manual theme selection is also available

    • independent color sets for button backgrounds and button text in Dark/Light theme

  • Auto / Manual button widths:

    • AUTO: button columns resize according to caption and FontSize (with padding and min/max clamps)

    • MANUAL: set separate widths for BUY/SELL/ALL button columns

Notes

  • If OnlyVisibleMW = true, the dashboard shows statistics only for symbols currently visible in Market Watch.

  • The panel uses chart background color for seamless integration and supports advanced row overlap/seam modes to avoid visible gaps.

Inputs and settings (Parameters)

General

  • PreferInputsOnStart – apply current inputs on start and save them.

  • Symbols – comma-separated list of symbols to display.

  • MagicFilter – filter orders by Magic Number (0 = all).

  • OnlyVisibleMW – show/operate only Market Watch visible symbols.

  • ConfirmActions – confirmation message before closing orders.

  • CloseSlippagePts – slippage (points) used for manual closing.

UI / Theme

  • UiTheme   AUTO / DARK / LIGHT

  • FontSize – dashboard font size

  • ColHdr – header text color

  • ColTextDark / ColTextLight – main text colors for themes

  • ColPos / ColNeg – positive/negative P/L colors

  • ColDD_Pos / ColDD_Neg – drawdown color

Buttons (colors)

  • ColBtnBuy_Dark / ColBtnSell_Dark / ColBtnAll_Dark – button background colors (Dark theme)

  • ColBtnBuy_Light / ColBtnSell_Light / ColBtnAll_Light – button background colors (Light theme)

  • ColBtnText_Dark / ColBtnText_Light – button text colors

Buttons (widths)

  • AutoBtnWidth – auto resize button columns by text & FontSize

  • BtnPadPx – padding added in AUTO mode

  • BtnMinWidth / BtnMaxWidth – clamp limits for AUTO mode

  • BtnWidthBuy / BtnWidthSell / BtnWidthAll – manual widths (used when AutoBtnWidth = false)

Panel geometry

  • PanelCorner – corner position (LT/RT/LB/RB)

  • PanelX / PanelY – panel offset

  • RowH – row height

  • ColPad – panel inner padding

  • GapHdrToMetrics / GapAfterTableHeader / GapBeforeBtnCols / RowSpacing

  • RowContentTopPad / RowContentLeftPad

Column widths

  • C_Symbol, C_OrdersB, C_OrdersS, C_LotsB, C_LotsS, C_DayCur, C_DayHist, C_Week, C_Month

  • C_Btn – base button column width (fallback for manual mode when BtnWidth* = 0)

Row styling

  • RowFramesEnabled, RowFrameColor, RowFrameWidth

  • RowSeparatorsEnabled, RowSepColor, RowSepWidth

  • RowAltBackground, RowAltColor, RowAltUseChartBg

  • RowSeamOwner, RowSeamOverlapPx, RowSideBleedPx

  • OverlapFillSpacing, FillSpacingGaps

  • SeamBandEnabled, SeamBandCol, SeamBandFixedColor, SeamBandAlpha

  • HoverBaseColor, HoverAlpha

Refresh

  • RecalcSecs – refresh period for calculations (seconds)


Market Summary 

ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol MT4 for monitoring account metrics and multi-symbol positions with Day/Week/Month profit statistics, AUTO theme detection, customizable UI, and one-click order closing.

How to use (Quick start)

  1. Attach ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol MT4 to any chart as Expert Advisor.

  2. Configure the Symbols list and (optionally) MagicFilter.

  3. Choose UiTheme = AUTO for automatic Dark/Light switching by chart background, or set it manually.

  4. Adjust layout, colors, and Auto / Manual button widths if needed.

  5. Click CL BUY / CL SELL / CL ALL to close positions per symbol (confirmation optional).


