ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol

You know the issue if you accidentally open too big lotsize? This ea will help you by immediatly closing the trade. There is a filter, for Symbols which should be ignored. Fill in max allowed lotsize. Whenever a lotsize is bigger than that and is not wanted to be ignored, it will be closed instantly. If you let it run on your vps and youre going to trade with you mobile, and forgot to adjust Lotsize before the trade, this EA will limit you loss by closing fast.