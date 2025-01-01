Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCWndClientOnScrollLineLeft CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound OnScrollLineLeft Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ScrollLineLeft" (nach links scrollen) des unterlegenden Steuerelements HScroll (horizontale Bildlaufleiste). virtual bool OnScrollLineLeft() Rückgabewert true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false. Hinweis Basisklassenmethode tut nichts und gibt immer true zurück. OnScrollLineUp OnScrollLineRight