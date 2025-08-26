报价部分
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A

704.14 USD 1.90 (0.27%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SPOT汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点693.70和高点715.00进行交易。

关注Spotify Technology S.A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
693.70 715.00
年范围
362.53 785.00
前一天收盘价
702.24
开盘价
712.52
卖价
704.14
买价
704.44
最低价
693.70
最高价
715.00
交易量
1.823 K
日变化
0.27%
月变化
5.19%
6个月变化
28.68%
年变化
90.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值