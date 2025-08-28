시세섹션
통화 / SPOT
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A

734.82 USD 1.48 (0.20%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SPOT 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 728.16이고 고가는 738.87이었습니다.

Spotify Technology S.A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SPOT News

SPOT on the Community Forum

일일 변동 비율
728.16 738.87
년간 변동
362.53 785.00
이전 종가
733.34
시가
731.75
Bid
734.82
Ask
735.12
저가
728.16
고가
738.87
볼륨
1.819 K
일일 변동
0.20%
월 변동
9.78%
6개월 변동
34.29%
년간 변동율
98.84%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
418
예측값
훑어보기
416
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
542
예측값
훑어보기
539
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
266.4 K
예측값
훑어보기
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
98.7 K
예측값
훑어보기
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
-225.1 K
예측값
훑어보기
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
17.8 K
예측값
훑어보기
25.5 K