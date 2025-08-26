КотировкиРазделы
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A

704.14 USD 1.90 (0.27%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс SPOT за сегодня изменился на 0.27%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 693.70, а максимальная — 715.00.

Следите за динамикой Spotify Technology S.A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
693.70 715.00
Годовой диапазон
362.53 785.00
Предыдущее закрытие
702.24
Open
712.52
Bid
704.14
Ask
704.44
Low
693.70
High
715.00
Объем
1.823 K
Дневное изменение
0.27%
Месячное изменение
5.19%
6-месячное изменение
28.68%
Годовое изменение
90.53%
