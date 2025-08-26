Валюты / SPOT
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A
704.14 USD 1.90 (0.27%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс SPOT за сегодня изменился на 0.27%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 693.70, а максимальная — 715.00.
Следите за динамикой Spotify Technology S.A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости SPOT
SPOT на Форуме Сообщества
Дневной диапазон
693.70 715.00
Годовой диапазон
362.53 785.00
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 702.24
- Open
- 712.52
- Bid
- 704.14
- Ask
- 704.44
- Low
- 693.70
- High
- 715.00
- Объем
- 1.823 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.27%
- Месячное изменение
- 5.19%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 28.68%
- Годовое изменение
- 90.53%
