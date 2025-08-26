QuotesSections
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A

702.70 USD 0.46 (0.07%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPOT exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 693.70 and at a high of 715.00.

Follow Spotify Technology S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SPOT News

SPOT on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for SPOT

Daily Range
693.70 715.00
Year Range
362.53 785.00
Previous Close
702.24
Open
712.52
Bid
702.70
Ask
703.00
Low
693.70
High
715.00
Volume
804
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
4.98%
6 Months Change
28.42%
Year Change
90.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%