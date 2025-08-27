Moedas / SPOT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SPOT: Spotify Technology S.A
707.17 USD 3.03 (0.43%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPOT para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 689.00 e o mais alto foi 710.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Spotify Technology S.A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPOT Notícias
- Ações da Snap recebem feedback positivo de anunciantes, JMP mantém Market Perform
- Snap stock gets positive marketer feedback, JMP maintains Market Perform
- JMP reiterates Alphabet stock rating with $250 price target on YouTube strength
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Spotify (SPOT): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Trending Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) a Buy Now?
- BNP Paribas Exane inicia cobertura do Spotify com recomendação de Outperform
- BNP Paribas Exane initiates Spotify stock with Outperform rating
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Spotify: The Global Audio Ecosystem (NYSE:SPOT)
- Spotify Stock Waiting For Price Hikes, Superfan Tier
- Spotify: Testing The Limits Of Elasticity With Fresh Price Increases (NYSE:SPOT)
- Spotify: Price Increases Are Temporary Band-Aid (NYSE:SPOT)
- What's Going On With Spotify Stock Thursday? - Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
- Europe’s AI poster child Klarna taps the brakes on chatbots
- Howard Stern’s Sirius contract fight shows how much streaming has eaten away at traditional radio
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Spotify stock, sees growth beyond 2026
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
- Apple Takes On Spotify, Expands Music Service To TuneIn's 75 Million Users: Report - Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
- Spotify adds new messaging feature, letting users slide into DMs
- Apple (AAPL) Music Teams Up with TuneIn to Reach 75M Listeners - TipRanks.com
- Spotify vs. MARA Holdings: Which Stock Has More Upside Ahead?
- Apple makes radio push amid tough music streaming competition, WSJ reports
Aplicativos de negociação para SPOT
Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
Handy Ban
EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself. This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
FREE
Importing ticks Binance
Denis Bogdanov
Service for broadcasting quotes of selected cryptocurrencies to MT5. Charts with cryptocurrencies are created in the Market Watch window. Most standard and custom indicators are applicable to the charts. Settings : setting description What kind of graphs to broadcast Futures - futures charts c USDT Spot - spot charts of cryptocurrencies Coins SPOT 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies for creating SPOT charts. Enter with a space, for example: BTC ETH BNB Coins FUTURES 1-6 List of cryptocurrencies to crea
FREE
BTC FootPrint and VolumeProfile on Binance Data
Jun Chuan Wang
please contact me 210zyx@gmail.com if you want a short DEMO version or shorter subscription (like 1 Month for 10 USD) There already are some good EA's that can draw the FootPrint and Volume Profile, but they are using number of "ticks" as the unit of volume, which is not accurate. One tick sometimes can mean very large or very small volume and they should not be scaled to the same unit. The innovation of this EA is that it is able to draw the FootPrint and Volume Profile based on real Binance
MT5 to Binance Spot Copier
Joel Juanpere
This utility copies the trading activity from MT5 to Binance Spot. As copies to SPOT, only supporst LONG positions. - Can handle multiple orders with different SL and TP. Can handle partial closes. - In the parameters, you can establish a mutliplier between the size on MT5 and the size to open on Binance. - You can filter use or not manual trades and EA trades. Look the video to see how to use it.
Trend Viewer Pro MT5
Raymond Gilmour
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade. Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on th
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Trend Viewer Pro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (4)
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade. Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on the best markets
Faixa diária
689.00 710.19
Faixa anual
362.53 785.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 704.14
- Open
- 706.89
- Bid
- 707.17
- Ask
- 707.47
- Low
- 689.00
- High
- 710.19
- Volume
- 1.586 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.23%
- Mudança anual
- 91.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh