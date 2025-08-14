货币 / MMM
MMM: 3M Company
156.84 USD 0.37 (0.24%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MMM汇率已更改0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点156.28和高点157.89进行交易。
关注3M Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
156.28 157.89
年范围
121.98 164.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 156.47
- 开盘价
- 156.49
- 卖价
- 156.84
- 买价
- 157.14
- 最低价
- 156.28
- 最高价
- 157.89
- 交易量
- 459
- 日变化
- 0.24%
- 月变化
- 2.12%
- 6个月变化
- 7.34%
- 年变化
- 15.34%
