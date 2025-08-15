QuotazioniSezioni
MMM
MMM: 3M Company

156.63 USD 1.27 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MMM ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.69 e ad un massimo di 157.39.

Segui le dinamiche di 3M Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
154.69 157.39
Intervallo Annuale
121.98 164.14
Chiusura Precedente
155.36
Apertura
155.71
Bid
156.63
Ask
156.93
Minimo
154.69
Massimo
157.39
Volume
4.169 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.82%
Variazione Mensile
1.98%
Variazione Semestrale
7.20%
Variazione Annuale
15.19%
20 settembre, sabato