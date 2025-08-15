Valute / MMM
MMM: 3M Company
156.63 USD 1.27 (0.82%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MMM ha avuto una variazione del 0.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.69 e ad un massimo di 157.39.
Segui le dinamiche di 3M Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MMM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
154.69 157.39
Intervallo Annuale
121.98 164.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 155.36
- Apertura
- 155.71
- Bid
- 156.63
- Ask
- 156.93
- Minimo
- 154.69
- Massimo
- 157.39
- Volume
- 4.169 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.19%
20 settembre, sabato