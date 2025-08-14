通貨 / MMM
MMM: 3M Company
155.36 USD 0.17 (0.11%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MMMの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり154.31の安値と156.92の高値で取引されました。
3M Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
154.31 156.92
1年のレンジ
121.98 164.14
- 以前の終値
- 155.19
- 始値
- 154.75
- 買値
- 155.36
- 買値
- 155.66
- 安値
- 154.31
- 高値
- 156.92
- 出来高
- 3.246 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.33%
- 1年の変化
- 14.25%
