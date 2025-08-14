Moedas / MMM
MMM: 3M Company
155.19 USD 1.28 (0.82%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MMM para hoje mudou para -0.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 153.54 e o mais alto foi 158.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas 3M Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MMM Notícias
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- 3M na conferência Morgan Stanley: volta ao básico para crescimento
- 3M at Morgan Stanley Conference: Back to Basics for Growth
- E.U.A. - Ações fecharam o pregão em alta e o Índice Dow Jones Industrial Average avançou 1,36%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.36%
- Why 3M’s (MMM) Dividend Cut Signals the End of an Era - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- 3M: An Ugly Duckling In Search Of A Pond (NYSE:MMM)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- Carlisle (CSL) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Why Dividend Cuts Aren't Always Bad: A Case Study From 3M
- 3M's Consumer Unit Hurt by Weak Demand: What's the Road Ahead?
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Honeywell vs. 3M: Which Industrial Conglomerate Stock Should You Bet On?
- 3M's Margins Expand Despite Rising Costs: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Honeywell's Industrial Automation Unit Hit by Weak Sales: Recovery Ahead?
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- 3M board member Gregory R. Page retires citing other commitments
- 3M declares quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%
Faixa diária
153.54 158.54
Faixa anual
121.98 164.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 156.47
- Open
- 156.49
- Bid
- 155.19
- Ask
- 155.49
- Low
- 153.54
- High
- 158.54
- Volume
- 5.587 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.21%
- Mudança anual
- 14.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh