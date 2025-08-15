Devises / MMM
MMM: 3M Company
156.63 USD 1.27 (0.82%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MMM a changé de 0.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 154.69 et à un maximum de 157.39.
Suivez la dynamique 3M Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
154.69 157.39
Range Annuel
121.98 164.14
- Clôture Précédente
- 155.36
- Ouverture
- 155.71
- Bid
- 156.63
- Ask
- 156.93
- Plus Bas
- 154.69
- Plus Haut
- 157.39
- Volume
- 4.169 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.82%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.20%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.19%
20 septembre, samedi