MMM: 3M Company
155.10 USD 1.57 (1.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMM exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 153.63 and at a high of 157.47.
Follow 3M Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
153.63 157.47
Year Range
121.98 164.14
- Previous Close
- 156.67
- Open
- 157.13
- Bid
- 155.10
- Ask
- 155.40
- Low
- 153.63
- High
- 157.47
- Volume
- 2.243 K
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.15%
- Year Change
- 14.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%