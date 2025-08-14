QuotesSections
Currencies / MMM
MMM: 3M Company

155.10 USD 1.57 (1.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MMM exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 153.63 and at a high of 157.47.

Follow 3M Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
153.63 157.47
Year Range
121.98 164.14
Previous Close
156.67
Open
157.13
Bid
155.10
Ask
155.40
Low
153.63
High
157.47
Volume
2.243 K
Daily Change
-1.00%
Month Change
0.98%
6 Months Change
6.15%
Year Change
14.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%