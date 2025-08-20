货币 / GB
GB: Global Blue Group Holding AG
7.49 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GB汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点7.49和高点7.50进行交易。
关注Global Blue Group Holding AG动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.49 7.50
年范围
4.44 8.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.48
- 开盘价
- 7.50
- 卖价
- 7.49
- 买价
- 7.79
- 最低价
- 7.49
- 最高价
- 7.50
- 交易量
- 20
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 1.22%
- 6个月变化
- 2.32%
- 年变化
- 41.32%
